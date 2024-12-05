Moncler’s Fall 2024 Grenoble Collection Is Here to Take You From the Slopes to the Streets

This past February, a slew of celebrities, models, and tastemakers descended upon the charming mountain town of St. Moritz. This crush of A-listers had not arrived in the snowy Swiss Alps for a ski trip. They’d been whisked to the European destination for another reason entirely: the Moncler Grenoble fall-winter 2024 runway show presented in a moonlit forest. Guests like Kate Moss, Willow Smith, and Anne Hathaway took in the expertly crafted pieces that blend high performance with high fashion. Comprised of 91 looks, the line-up redefined the term “skiwear.” Model Vittoria Ceretti opened the show with a snowboarder’s waterproof pants and jacket—punctuated by a fuzzy cream vest. Amelia Gray modeled a knit cardigan with red and black patterns and an enormous, floor-skimming scarf; Emily Ratajkowski was cozy-chic personified in a woven wool jacket and matching boots. To cap off the cinematic presentation, Mariacarla Boscono and Mona Tougaard took to the snowy runway in next-level head-to-toe shaggy looks.

Mariacarla Boscono Courtesy of Moncler

Mona Tougaard

Fast-forward ten months, and the groundbreaking collection is now in stores and available to shop online. The designs—including the aforementioned alpaca coats, chunky knit sweaters featuring folk-art motifs, and the most technical of ski jackets—were created to prioritize warmth without sacrificingstyle—whether you’re hitting the slopes or having the frigid streets of New York.

Courtesy of Moncler

For this iteration of the Grenoble collection, Moncler tapped photographer Mario Sorrenti to shoot the lookbook. Plus, the brand teamed with snowboarding legend Shaun White on a Moncler Grenoble x WHITESPACE snowboard (which would pair beautifully with those fuzzy mountain boots). This season, the iceman may cometh—but Moncler Grenoble has you covered.

Courtesy of Moncler

To shop the collection visit here.