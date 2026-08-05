Monica Barbaro Flips the Script on Rom-Com Dressing

The stereotypical rom-com leading woman wears flouncy dresses, pastel palettes, and ultra-femme accessories. But Monica Barbaro, who stars in one of the more highly anticipated romantic comedy of the summer, is taking a decidedly different approach.

On August 4, the star was spotted in New York City in between press appearances for One Night Only, in which she and Callum Turner play two single people in a world where premarital sex is legal only one night a year. It’s an absurd twist on the classic meet-cute premise, and her latest look—sharp tailoring from Tom Ford’s pre-fall 2026 collection—is fittingly against the grain. Designed by Haider Ackermann, her tuxedo-style dress shirt featured subtle pinstripes with statement white cuffs and a bib front. For extra power-dressing intentionality, the collar was left popped, and the stiff sleeves were subtly scrunched. True to the brand’s original styling, she wore slim-fit black dress pants and a leather belt with a gold buckle.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

This particular Tom Ford collection played with the tension between feminine and masculine codes through stripped-back colors and sharp silhouettes offset by languid draping. All things considered, it’s an apt choice for Barbaro, who has been experimenting with different dress codes while promoting the film. Throughout the press run in recent weeks, she has served everything from retro femininity in a vintage-inspired shift dress to nine-to-five refinement in precisely tailored Bermuda shorts.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

In One Night Only, which hits theaters this Friday, Barbaro’s character, Allie, is described as an aspiring singer and hopeful romantic who gets entangled with Turner’s Owen, a recently dumped pizzeria owner. What might come from their chaotic New York City night? If Barbaro’s press tour looks are any indication, we can expect the unexpected.