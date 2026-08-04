Contrary to convention, the key to a winning couples’ style does not necessitate perfect color-palette coordination. In fact, for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, a bit of contrast makes for an even more compatible red-carpet appearance.

At the premiere of Turner’s new film One Night Only in New York City on Monday, the pair—who tied the knot in May—made their red carpet debut as newlyweds. For her part, Lipa wore a plunging black custom Ferragamo gown, lined with semi-sheer panels featuring fringing details. The backless dress was finished with a long scarf that trailed behind her as she walked. She accessorized with pieces from Bulgari’s High Jewelry Serpenti collection, including a gold bracelet adorned with emeralds and a wrap-around statement ring. While her look evoked classic black-tie elegance, Turner went in a different direction. Instead of a classic two-tone tuxedo, the actor wore a navy Louis Vuitton suit with a yellow dress shirt and a brown striped tie.

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Together, the married pair made the case for intentional incongruence. While some couples opt for extreme matching (think: Kylie and Timothée in head-to-toe orange) and others master polar-opposite aesthetics (Hailey and Justin never look like they’re headed to the same event), Lipa and Turner fall somewhere in the satisfying milieu. The duo is no stranger to serving contrasting couple style, and having spent the majority of their summer honeymooning in Europe and gallivanting the streets of New York City, it seems they’ve honed their going-out ensembles to expert extents. For their first high-profile outing as Mr. and Mrs., the pair made the case for pairing classic all-black with retro navy suiting. Unexpected and tonally off-beat? To be sure. But that’s what makes them a good match.