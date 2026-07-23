Dua Lipa has been logging long hours at work recently, and the fashion community is better off because of it. In the midst of back-to-back recording sessions at Electric Lady Studios in New York, the notoriously private pop star has been serving a constant stream of summer style inspiration on her commute. First, there were Jane-Birkin-worthy bag charms. Then, we saw mix-and-match Americana. Now, she has brought another aesthetic into the rotation: sport-ified polka-dots.

On Thursday, Lipa was spotted in a plunging black halter dress adorned with the flirty motif. She accessorized the knee-length number with a gold pendant necklace, tall black heeled boots and her heavily adorned Hermès purse. Though the base of the look exuded romantic femininity, she brought athleticism into the oeuvre with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and a navy Yankees baseball cap.

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The singer is no stranger to adding sporty embellishments in her off-duty uniform. Just last weekend, she was photographed at the FIFA World Cup Finals with a hot-pink jersey affixed to her polished Chanel 25 bag. While on holiday in Italy last month, she wore a jersey with a white string bikini and high-shine jewelry. She’s also a documented fan of the dressed-up baseball hat, and has been seen styling a World Cup cap with slinky tops and kitten heels. Alas, now that both FIFA and Lipa’s latest European vacation are over, it’s only fitting that she would shift gears to repping a team synonymous with New York City.

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Though her recent studio looks tend to comprise simple blue jeans and practical T-shirts, this outfit sees her take a decidedly glamorous turn, while incorporating a subtle nod to game-day dressing. For Dua Lipa—who has been spotted heading to the studio at least 10 times since June—it’s now training season. Needless to say, she looks the part.