

Why have one outfit focal point when you could have two—or six? This appeared to be Dua Lipa’s fashion mantra yesterday, when she stepped out in a maximalist ensemble fit for an all-American cowboy, urban It girl and world-renowned pop star all at once.

Heading out of a recording session at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Lipa served a fresh, Western take on her usual well-accessorized basics. Instead of sticking to the jeans-and-tank formula, Lipa enhanced the ensemble with a slew of playful add-ons reminiscent of rodeowear. She had her hair pulled back in a red paisley bandana. She donned a pendant necklace, dark sunglasses and a country-coded leopard-print belt. For an extra dose of old-school Americana, she layered on a red Ralph Lauren jacket. In lieu of kitten heels or flip-flops, Lipa opted for heavy-duty riding boots, which she styled the equestrian way—with her jeans bunched into them. She tied it all together with her now-signature color-blocking bag charms. Lipa’s going-to-the-studio style tends to lean minimal. But for this outing, more was certainly more.

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It’s not the first time the 30-year-old singer has veered into playful, Western-adjacent aesthetics. She is a longtime fan of cowboy boots, and at her recent recording sessions, she’s been spotted wearing paisley headscarves in different hues. Earlier this week, she endorsed the trend of kitschy bag adornments with a Jane-Birkin-ified Hermès. A week prior, she co-signed the moto-boot renaissance in a heavily buckled pair. Not to mention, she’s long been embracing faded blue jeans and airy button-downs left undone.

This look, however, finds her combining all her recent go-tos for a stylish smorgasbord of country references. The jean tucking trick can be tough to pull off, but true to her trend-setting prowess, she does it with ease. To that, we say, ride on.