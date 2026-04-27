24 Mother’s Day Gifts W Editors Are Eyeing This Year

Ever wish you could ask some cool, tapped-in people what they’re selecting for a present? You’re in luck. Below, 15 W editors answer the question: what are you giving—or hoping to receive—for Mother’s Day?

As the temperature climbs and the seasons start to shift, I find myself already preparing for summer. These blankets from The Row are perfect for keeping warm on a windy evening at the beach. Each piece is so beautiful and unique. —Sara Moonves, editor in chief

If you think face lotion with SPF isn’t fancy enough for a Mother’s Day gift, you haven’t met Naturopathica’s new Calendula Hydrating Lotion. Made with high-quality knotgrass—an antioxidant-rich botanical that smooths skin texture—and zinc oxide, this product provides a physical barrier that blocks UVA and UVB rays, and it won’t leave a white cast. The consistency is light and hydrating, and the smell is heavenly; the lotion feels refreshing and cooling on the skin. This is for the discerning mother who won’t take anything less than the best. —Maxine Wally, senior digital editor

On the other hand…why not go big or go home?! My mother was the first person who taught me that every lady needs a bag—and top-handle lady bags were everywhere on the runways for fall 2026, giving me lots of Mother’s Day shopping inspiration. I love this black leather version from Gucci, which features the house’s signature horsebit and green-and-red stripe. —M.W.

When giving a Mother’s Day gift that is both personal and enduring, an item for the home feels extra special. Stockholm design house Svenskt Tenn is beloved for its textiles—especially the vibrant floral prints created in collaboration with Austrian designer Josef Frank. As I prepare for a new baby, I’ve been particularly drawn to the idea of using one of these richly patterned fabrics to reupholster a sofa for a nursery. —Nora Milch, executive fashion director

This box is such a thoughtful, well-curated collection of treats. You will find everything from a great cup of coffee to olive oil, soap, and hand cream here—all luxurious, tasty items that she will enjoy daily. —Allia Alliata di Montereale, style director

You really can’t go wrong with something as timeless as a Coco Crush bracelet. I like the idea that it’s not just for me—it’s something enduring, a piece I can pass down to my daughter. —Jade Vallario, senior accessories editor

Dolce & Gabbana lends sunnies a glam upgrade. We think this is the year’s coolest aviator remix, created in collaboration with Ray-Ban. This is an ultrafabulous present for the mom who lives for high fashion and effortlessly serves as your (and your friends’) ultimate style inspo. Finished with a leather case that doubles as a chic accessory, it’s a statement piece worthy of her influence. —Maryam Lieberman, contributing beauty editor

I’d love a pair of vintage Victorian chandelier diamond earrings from Briony Raymond for a truly timeless Mother’s Day gift. There’s something so special about their old-world romance and craftsmanship; the pieces feel less like a purchase and more like an heirloom. —N.M.

Tried and true, this classic hardly needs an introduction—it’s a perfect dose of Florence, wherever you are. If your mother’s office doubles as the dog’s favorite napping spot, she’ll especially appreciate this piece. I’ve been repurchasing it for her year after year and plan to keep doing so until she somehow tires of the scent—which, realistically, may be never. —Andrew Dasco, visuals editor

Is it rude to insinuate that the mom in your life could use an antiaging device? Maybe. But she probably could, and the Series 2 Current Body LED red light mask works wonders. I use mine daily; I’ve recommended it to just about everyone—mother or not—that I know. —Sally Law Errico, managing editor

I’m gifting this elegant silk scarf to my friend who is currently trying to get pregnant via IVF. She’s been working really hard to achieve her dream of having a baby and she deserves something luxe and elevated to remind her just how special she is. —M.W.

The best gifts are the ones you don’t forget—even if they don’t last. My mother was born on Easter Sunday, which makes Louis Vuitton’s chocolate egg bag by Maxime Frédéric doubly appropriate. Part objet, part dessert, it’s indulgent, impractical, and ridiculously over the top—the kind of thing she’ll remember and simile about long after it’s gone. —Katie Connor, executive digital director

With summer vacation approaching, I can’t get this sunny and colorful Flamenco Clutch from Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza line out of my head. I think I’ll gift it to my cousin, who is adopting a child in June of next year—so exciting, and right on time to hit the beach! —M.W.

There is no doubt that I get my handbag obsession from my mom. We’re constantly trading pieces; I’ve been hanging onto her orange Bottega Veneta for a few years now. It only seems fair to fill the hole I have left in her closet with the Jacquemus Valerie. It’s so sleek and classic, but still fun thanks to the silver domed closure and bright color. Plus, Simon named the design after his mother—how apropos! —Carolyn Twersky Winkler, staff writer

My mom and I have recently been discussing wearing elevated loungewear at the house. While I am personally a Skims loungewear addict, I know my mother will adore High Sport because of how the brand encapsulates luxury, simplicity, and comfortability all in one. I would love to surprise her with a cardigan (in purple, because she loves a pop of color) and a pair of their classic kick flare trousers in black. She will be so sleek and chic at home! —Tori López, fashion market editor

The truth is, my mom and I both need a pair of these. She’d wear them with a pleated midi skirt and a button-down (her uniform), and I’d don them with long jean shorts and my favorite cotton long-sleeve T-shirt (Leset). The red patent leather and three-centimeter heel is just right to feel cute and festive, but not overdressed at Mother’s Day brunch. —Oona Wally, associate visuals director

For the effortlessly cool, downtown mom—just in time for sun-soaked days ahead—these aviators from Chimi are her perfect sidekick for whenever spring and summer take her. Handcrafted in Acetate Renew, a blend of bio-based and certified recycled materials, these shades don’t just look good, they do good, too. And when the moment calls for a little “me time,” she can simply slip them on and enjoy a stylish escape from the chaos. —Che Baez, visuals editor

This one is for the moms and moms-to-be who love a sleek swipe of shimmer. Tory Burch’s new Sublime Shimmer Body Oil hydrates with vitamin E, sunflower seed, and jojoba oils, while carrying the classic Sublime scent of leather, rose, and mandarin. One application and your skin will appear more radiant and lit from within. —M.W.

I love my mom so much, and she’s been eyeing the Coach Tabby shoulder bag lately. With more brunch dates planned, the weather warming up, and a trip to visit our family in Barbados on the horizon, I’d love to get her something she’s been wanting—a piece she can wear and feel really good in. —Shaliqua Alleyne, associate visuals editor

For the mother-figure in your life—because they come in many forms, from friends, to your partner’s mom—this classic, delicate bracelet is a timeless way to show your appreciation. Designed for effortless, everyday wear, it drapes perfectly on the wrist with an easy elegance that goes with everything. Made with lab-grown gemstones, it’s exceptionally durable and resistant to scratches, so they can wear it always, and never think twice. —C.B.

The only thing my mom loves more than a good bag is a good pair of shoes (another obsession I inherited from her), but she struggles to find pairs that are both cute and comfortable. It seems every time we go out together, she complains about her footwear (sorry, mom, but you know it’s true). That’s why she would love a pair of Vivaia’s sneakerinas. I just wore them to Coachella—where I walked an average of 30,000 steps a day—and they passed the comfort test with flying colors. Plus, I got a million compliments. I am obsessed with this gorgeous yellow color, and I know my mom will love them, too. —C.T.W.

M stands for “mother.” Get your mom one of those beautiful French terry sweaters—a limited edition release, created by Abyme and the late artist Carolee Schneemann, along with The Artist’s Institute, New York. —Tobias Holzmann, design director

Piecework’s jigsaw puzzles are a fun and inexpensive way to give a chic gift—each one features a fabulous photo, and includes a QR code to a themed Spotify playlist. The puzzles range from 45 to 1,000 pieces, and those pieces are cut sharply enough to satisfy the real puzzle snobs out there (no frayed edges or annoying pieces that “fit” in multiple spots). I love the Slim Aarons Summer Set, which includes the 1,000-piece puzzles Sun Basking, Positano Beach, and Dining Al Fresco on Capri. —S.L.E.