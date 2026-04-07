The 14 Biggest Accessory Trends From the Fall 2026 Runways

The fall 2026 shows may have ended in March, but the trends found on the runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris are still fresh on our minds. While each label presented a distinct vision for the season, as always, there were certain themes and throughlines that connected the collections. Here are 14 of our favorite accessories trends, which you’ll likely see everywhere come September.

Stuck in Customs

Fine feathered shoes at Prada, Dior’s snakeskin purses, fuzzy bags at Chanel—this trend requires a handheld carry. Exotic skins, furs, and accessories inspired by fish and wildlife were all over the fall 2026 runways. And although most of these materials are faux, they’re still bound to get flagged by customs agents.

From left to right: handbags from the runways of Prada, Dior and Chanel From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Touch Grass

One of the most pervasive moods of the season was the desire to unplug. Through their collections and show details, designers urged us to go touch grass, bringing the outdoors to the catwalk. Models walked down mossy paths in floral earrings at Miu Miu, over grassy mounds with bags on sticks at Louis Vuitton, and in lily pad shoes surrounded by lily ponds at Dior.

From left to right: accessories from the runways of Miu Miu, Dior and Chloé From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Private Eyes

Going outside, however, requires sun protection—and designers were especially concerned with the eyes in particular. Wide, wrap-around shield sunglasses were popping up on runways all month long, including tortoise glasses at Tory Burch and a rose-colored version from Celine.

From left to right: sunglasses from the runways of Loewe, Tory Burch and Chloé From left to right: Getty Images (3)

To Have and to Hold

Fall 2026 clutches are meant to carry more than just your essentials. At Michael Kors, the bags looked like red silk napkins from a dinner party; Chanel’s accessories resembled a wrinkled swatch of metallic wrapping paper. Clutches have a tendency to blend in, but these styles bore features that were much more than meets the eye. Consider Hermès, where a clandestine watch was tucked underneath the bag’s clasp.

From left to right: accessories from the runways of Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Michael Kors From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Petite Folie

This season marks the return of the minaudière. Some designers—like Jonathan Anderson at Dior and Demna for Gucci—swapped out big bags for these handheld jewels. No, you can’t fit your phone inside them, but they add sparkle, uniqueness, and true whimsy to your look.

From left to right: handbags from the runways of Dior, Gucci and Loewe From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Bling It On

“Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off,” Coco Chanel famously said. Clearly, designers weren’t playing by this rule for fall 2026. Models at Dries Van Noten, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent were working double-duty jewels, adorned with both earrings and heavy necklaces at the same time. Go for bold!

From left to right: accessories from the runways of Dries Van Noten, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent From left to right: Getty Images (3)

All the Fixings

Beaded and embellished bags ruled the runways, from Loewe to Gucci. At Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Fendi debut, embellished purses were the stars of the season. Floral embroidery at Valentino made this trend hard to ignore.

From left to right: handbags from the runways of Chanel, Gucci and Dior From left to right: Getty Images (3)

From Car to Carpet

These shoes were made for arriving, not walking. For fall, we are coveting fragile footwear crafted from satin, covered in glitter, and adorned with embroidery and fringe. They might be too delicate for the elements, but they are perfect for a party.

From left to right: shoes from the runways of Miu Miu, Alaïa and Prada From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Flap Back

Some items never go out of style, and the flap bag is a true testament to this fact. If you weren’t lucky enough to snag Matthieu Blazy’s debut maxi flap bag when the Chanel collection dropped in stores, these choices are strong alternatives. From the puffy take at Bottega Veneta to the crossbody at Coach, you too can be a “flapper” this season.

From left to right: handbags from the runways of Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Balmain From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Stocking Stuffers

Trending across the runways this season? Colorful tights and slinky socks. Take Moschino, which paired evening looks with pea-green stockings. Dries Van Noten’s wool socks came with a nature-inspired print, and Marni tapped into a schoolgirl look with its burnt-orange socks.

From left to right: stockings from the runways of Marni, Dries Van Noten and Moschino From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Hattitude...

Hats for fall 2026 set out with the message that attitude and boldness go hand-in-hand. At Hodakova, toppers did not just frame the head, but the whole face. Issey Miyake made fluid, felt creations; while Vivienne Westwood took the top hat to new heights.

From left to right: hats from the runways of Issey Miyake, Lanvin and Bottega Veneta From left to right: Getty Images (3)

...and Major Brims

On the other hand, simplicity and construction were top of mind for the chicest hats of the season. Phoebe Philo made her caps smooth around the edges and brimmed below the eyes. Michael Kors took everyone’s favorite bucket hat and delivered it in leather. And at Yohji Yamamoto, the sun hat got a high-fashion upgrade.

From left to right: hats from the runways of Hodakova, Balenciaga and Yohji Yamamoto From left to right: Getty Images (3)

Knitting Club

The best thing about this trend is, if you can’t afford it, you can make it. Knit accessories were a go-to piece for warmth on the runways. Skully-esque beanies at Chloé and Bottega Veneta fit right in with the eccentric scarves at Dries Van Noten and Stella McCartney.

From left to right: accessories from the runways of Dries Van Noten, Chloé and 7 For All Mankind From left to right: Getty Images (3)

That’s a Wrap!

Everyone’s favorite three words on a photoshoot set proved a pervasive trend for the season. Wrap scarves were a popular accessory for not only the neck, but the waist, too. Inflatable scarves at Loewe and standout satin scarves at Celine put spins on a classic; while Loro Piana and Saint Laurent created a defined silhouette on the body.