The 14 Biggest Accessory Trends From the Fall 2026 Runways

The fall 2026 shows may have ended in March, but the trends found on the runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris are still fresh on our minds. While each label presented a distinct vision for the season, as always, there were certain themes and throughlines that connected the collections. Here are 14 of our favorite accessories trends, which you’ll likely see everywhere come September.
Stuck in Customs
Fine feathered shoes at Prada, Dior’s snakeskin purses, fuzzy bags at Chanel—this trend requires a handheld carry. Exotic skins, furs, and accessories inspired by fish and wildlife were all over the fall 2026 runways. And although most of these materials are faux, they’re still bound to get flagged by customs agents.
Touch Grass
One of the most pervasive moods of the season was the desire to unplug. Through their collections and show details, designers urged us to go touch grass, bringing the outdoors to the catwalk. Models walked down mossy paths in floral earrings at Miu Miu, over grassy mounds with bags on sticks at Louis Vuitton, and in lily pad shoes surrounded by lily ponds at Dior.
Private Eyes
Going outside, however, requires sun protection—and designers were especially concerned with the eyes in particular. Wide, wrap-around shield sunglasses were popping up on runways all month long, including tortoise glasses at Tory Burch and a rose-colored version from Celine.
To Have and to Hold
Fall 2026 clutches are meant to carry more than just your essentials. At Michael Kors, the bags looked like red silk napkins from a dinner party; Chanel’s accessories resembled a wrinkled swatch of metallic wrapping paper. Clutches have a tendency to blend in, but these styles bore features that were much more than meets the eye. Consider Hermès, where a clandestine watch was tucked underneath the bag’s clasp.
Petite Folie
This season marks the return of the minaudière. Some designers—like Jonathan Anderson at Dior and Demna for Gucci—swapped out big bags for these handheld jewels. No, you can’t fit your phone inside them, but they add sparkle, uniqueness, and true whimsy to your look.
Bling It On
“Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off,” Coco Chanel famously said. Clearly, designers weren’t playing by this rule for fall 2026. Models at Dries Van Noten, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent were working double-duty jewels, adorned with both earrings and heavy necklaces at the same time. Go for bold!
All the Fixings
Beaded and embellished bags ruled the runways, from Loewe to Gucci. At Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Fendi debut, embellished purses were the stars of the season. Floral embroidery at Valentino made this trend hard to ignore.
From Car to Carpet
These shoes were made for arriving, not walking. For fall, we are coveting fragile footwear crafted from satin, covered in glitter, and adorned with embroidery and fringe. They might be too delicate for the elements, but they are perfect for a party.
Flap Back
Some items never go out of style, and the flap bag is a true testament to this fact. If you weren’t lucky enough to snag Matthieu Blazy’s debut maxi flap bag when the Chanel collection dropped in stores, these choices are strong alternatives. From the puffy take at Bottega Veneta to the crossbody at Coach, you too can be a “flapper” this season.
Stocking Stuffers
Trending across the runways this season? Colorful tights and slinky socks. Take Moschino, which paired evening looks with pea-green stockings. Dries Van Noten’s wool socks came with a nature-inspired print, and Marni tapped into a schoolgirl look with its burnt-orange socks.
Hattitude...
Hats for fall 2026 set out with the message that attitude and boldness go hand-in-hand. At Hodakova, toppers did not just frame the head, but the whole face. Issey Miyake made fluid, felt creations; while Vivienne Westwood took the top hat to new heights.
...and Major Brims
On the other hand, simplicity and construction were top of mind for the chicest hats of the season. Phoebe Philo made her caps smooth around the edges and brimmed below the eyes. Michael Kors took everyone’s favorite bucket hat and delivered it in leather. And at Yohji Yamamoto, the sun hat got a high-fashion upgrade.
Knitting Club
The best thing about this trend is, if you can’t afford it, you can make it. Knit accessories were a go-to piece for warmth on the runways. Skully-esque beanies at Chloé and Bottega Veneta fit right in with the eccentric scarves at Dries Van Noten and Stella McCartney.
That’s a Wrap!
Everyone’s favorite three words on a photoshoot set proved a pervasive trend for the season. Wrap scarves were a popular accessory for not only the neck, but the waist, too. Inflatable scarves at Loewe and standout satin scarves at Celine put spins on a classic; while Loro Piana and Saint Laurent created a defined silhouette on the body.