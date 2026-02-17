14 Things We Saw and Loved at New York Fashion Week Fall 2026

The crowds, the commotion, and, of course, the collections of New York Fashion Week can feel like a days-long blur. How does one celebrate all the best parts of the biannual event, especially the smaller—but no less thoughtful—details that might go unnoticed? Below, we’ve rounded up every little thing we saw and loved during the fall 2026 runway shows and presentations.

Gigi’s Return

Gigi Hadid made her first runway appearance of 2026 when she opened Ralph Lauren’s fall 2026 runway show on February 12, the eve of the official New York Fashion Week. Wearing Lauren’s low-slung belts for both day and night, the top model signaled the return of the polarizing Y2K accessory.

Getty Images

Michael Kors’s Night to Remember

As a consummate New Yorker and a cornerstone of New York Fashion Week, Michael Kors always delivers on a sense of occasion. For the 45th anniversary of his namesake brand, Kors took over the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center, sending models down the lobby’s grand staircase in leather opera gloves and fluid floor-length gowns. Longtime muse and friend of the house Christy Turlington closed the show, which was followed by an after-party at J.G. Melon’s, where guests were treated to martinis and sliders.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Marc Jacobs’s Moment of Reverence

Marc Jacobs has been on a streak of presenting whimsical collections of exaggerated, doll-like proportions. His latest show, presented two days before the start of New York Fashion Week felt like a major shift. Titled “Memory. Loss.” it was like he’d wiped the slate clean to showcase pieces that riffed on wearability, commercial potential, and fashion history. The clothes drew inspiration from a slew of famed fashion moments from the past: models wore looks recalling Prada spring 1996’s unconventional geek-chic; the retrofuturistic shapes of Yves Saint Laurent's 1965 couture; and the very New York, minimalist, black-and-white tailoring from Helmut Lang’s fall 1995 collection.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Most importantly, Jacobs cited his own groundbreaking grunge collection for Perry Ellis, doubling down on the low-rise plaid skirts and greige knitted sweaters that reportedly got him fired from the gig (and ultimately brought him fame). He also credited Ellen, the vintage store on New York’s Lower East Side that is beloved by fashion insiders and celebrities alike.

Courtesy of W magazine

Tory Burch’s New Essentials

For her fall 2026 collection, Burch presented a “meditation on what endures, especially in times of chaos and despair. Classics shaped by history and utility...” That arrived in the form of smart boots, colorful braided belts, raffia bags, and granny-inspired heels with just the right amount of edge.

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Famous Friends & Family on the Front Row

The Coach gang—Odessa A’zion, Quenlin Blackwell, Elle Fanning, Omar Apollo, Storm Reid, Caleb McLaughlin, and more—were sat for Stuart Vevers’s unveiling of his fall 2026 collection. A’zion might have had the most fun, dancing in her seat and chatting with her neighbor, Blackwell, during the models’ finale.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Calvin Klein’s VIP lineup was equally stacked with the original CK woman, Brooke Shields, attending her first-ever runway show for the brand. She was joined by Dakota Johnson, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, Industry’s Myhal’a, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lily Collins, and Tell Me Lies co-stars and real-life couple Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Brooke Shields, Dakota Johnson and Jennie Kim at the Calvin Klein show. BFA.com

Grace Van Patten, Benito Skinner, Jackson White, and Myha’la.

Blink and you might have missed him, but Post Malone attended the Sandy Liang show in Harlem on the cold morning of Sunday, February 15. Held inside the New York Academy of Medicine—a six-story library across from Central Park—he sat front-row with his girlfriend, fashion student and stylist, Christy Lee. Much like the Khaite show they went to the night before, he toted bottles of Bud Light.

Photo by Molly Johnson

Post Malone and girlfriend, Christy Lee Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sergio Hudson’s daughters attended his show for the first time, and it made for a very sweet NYFW moment. What’s better than having some cute (and extremely well-behaved) kids attend your runway show?

Wes Gordon’s Ode to Women in Art at Carolina Herrera

Women of the art world—Amy Sherald, Rachel Feinstein, Hannah Traore, Ming Smith, Anh Duong, and Eliza Douglas—ruled the runway at Carolina Herrera. It was a fab sight for editors’ tired eyes. Women of the art world—artists, gallerists, photographers, curators, and collectors, inspired Wes Gordon’s fall 2026 collection for Carolina Herrera. So it was only naturaly that they would pop up on the runway. Among the familiar faces: Amy Sherald, Ming Smith, Hannah Traore, Anh Duong, Eliza Douglas, Rachel Feinstein, and her daughter Flora Currin.

Amy Sherald Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Rachel Feinstein Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

A$AP Rocky’s Dad-Swag at AWGE

It comes as no surprise that A$AP Rocky has fatherhood on the brain—he and his partner Rihanna welcomed their third child, a girl, in September 2025. His AWGE fall 2026 collection (whose runway show Rihanna herself attended, of course) reflected that mindset, especially when it came to the luxe dad-swag looks he’d created. Models pushed baby carriages, donned baby carriers, and held roomy bags that were big enough for diapers and wipes. “I thought it was cool to put men in positions of pushing strollers, baby carriers, and stuff like that,” Rocky told Vogue. “I wanted to put it under a different scope, and show more urban people doing it, swagging it out.”

ASAP Nast and Rihanna Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Rachel Scott Times Two

Designer Rachel Scott bookended the week, first introducing her vision of the new New York woman at her Proenza Schouler debut on Wednesday and following it up with a powerful Diotima show on Sunday afternoon.

Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2026 Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The collection was inspired by the genre-defying work of the Cuban artist Wifredo Lam and made in collaboration with Refugee Atelier, the NYC-based nonprofit that provides fair-wage, meaningful work for women refugees from around the world.

Diotima Fall/Winter 2026 Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

“This collection takes shape in a political and cultural moment marked by exhaustion and division, where resilience, identity and memory become acts of resistance,” Scott wrote in the show notes. “It is about a woman who moves through it with radiance, force, and radical self-definition. Not in spite of the times, but within them.”

Campillo’s Body Consciousness

For fall 2026, designer Patricio Campillo presented an array of stiff leather coats and exaggerated suiting to consider the body and how it moves through the world. “Ultimately, the collection suggests that clothing holds a transformative power not only in how it makes us look, but in how it makes us feel,” Campillo stated in the show notes. “Identity becomes something sculpted, rehearsed, discovered, and reaffirmed through the garments we choose.”

Courtesy of Campillo

7 For All Mankind Revives Indie Sleaze

We loved the nostalgic, throwback feeling of the early aughts at 7 For All Mankind. With a new creative director at the helm—Italian designer Nicola Brognano, of Blumarine and Giambattista Valli—the once-cult classic label returned with its first New York Fashion Week show on February 13. “I created this new collection thinking about the same [7FAM] woman but she is more grown up,” Brognano said.

“She’s more like 2006, 2007, 2008.” The designer riffed on an attitude: “She’s a rebel, she’s a rich girl. She can go out in the morning and come back the day after wearing the same outfit, with a Starbucks cup in her hand and a bracelet from the club the night before.” Case in point: Summer Dirx stomping down the runway.

Summer Dirx walks the 7 For All Mankind fall 2026 show. Courtesy of 7 For All Mankind

Colleen Allen’s Bustle Bags

In the two years since Colleen Allen launched her eponymous label, she’s become a fashion insider’s favorite. Now she’s expanding the line with her first small collection of bags. But these aren’t your average totes— “Bustle Bags” are versatile velvet satchels that blend seamlessly into her deftly tailored designs and can be tied around your shoulder or waist.

Courtesy of Colleen Allen

Lii’s Artful Take on Sportswear

Designer Zane Lii leveled up his subversive take on American sportswear for fall 2026 sending color-blocked satin skirts and jackets, fuzzy dresses, and polo shirts down the runway. “Intimacy worn on the surface. Interiors as exteriors. A measure of boundary that reveals as much as it conceals,” he stated in the show notes.

Lii’s fall 2026 show. W Mag Video

Eckhaus Latta’s “Overheard” Show Notes

Fashion is at its best when it doesn’t take itself so seriously. Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta get it. In lieu of providing inspiration for their latest collection in their show notes, the designers shared a list of “overheards” that gave show-goers a laugh prior to taking in their fall lineup.

Paloma Elsesser opens the Eckhaus Latta show. MADISON VOELKEL/BFA

Raquel Zimmerman Storms the Khaite Runway

Against a dramatic backdrop of flashing letters at the Park Avenue Armory, top model Raquel Zimmermann returned to the runway to open designer Cate Holstein’s fall 2026 Khaite show. The Valentine’s Day presentation also saw Doutzen Kroes and Natasha Poly joining new-gen models Alex Consani and Kai Shreiber on the catwalk.

Courtesy of Khaite

Courtesy of Khaite

HorsegiirL at the Showpony Show

Hairstylist and W collaborator Evanie Frausto launched a locks-forward fashion brand called Showpony. Who better to close his first show on Lunar New Year’s Eve celebrating the Year of the Horse, than the equine wonder that is HorsegiirL. Earlier in the week, the DJ was also spotted front row at Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen’s presentation.