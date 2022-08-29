The 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet proved Goth and bondage-inspired looks are here to stay—and the awards ceremony still holds the title for the most out-there, experimental fashion. But this year, black, charcoal, and the darkest hues of navy blue dominated the red carpet (which was appropriately painted black). Consider Lil Nas X in the Harris Reed feathered hoop skirt with matching head piece that Iman originally debuted at the 2021 Met Gala (hers was, notably, done in shades of gold and tan). Or take Lizzo, who channeled Ursula from The Little Mermaid in the very best way in her inky Jean Paul Gaultier by Glenn Martens Couture gown. And then there were, of course, the Blackpink ladies, all representing their respective fashion house contracts: Lisa in Celine, Jisoo wearing Christian Dior, Jennie in Chanel, and Rosé in Saint Laurent. See our favorite looks from the evening, here.