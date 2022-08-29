The 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet proved Goth and bondage-inspired looks are here to stay—and the awards ceremony still holds the title for the most out-there, experimental fashion. But this year, black, charcoal, and the darkest hues of navy blue dominated the red carpet (which was appropriately painted black). Consider Lil Nas X in the Harris Reed feathered hoop skirt with matching head piece that Iman originally debuted at the 2021 Met Gala (hers was, notably, done in shades of gold and tan). Or take Lizzo, who channeled Ursula from The Little Mermaid in the very best way in her inky Jean Paul Gaultier by Glenn Martens Couture gown. And then there were, of course, the Blackpink ladies, all representing their respective fashion house contracts: Lisa in Celine, Jisoo wearing Christian Dior, Jennie in Chanel, and Rosé in Saint Laurent. See our favorite looks from the evening, here.

Lizzo Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Glenn Martens.

Blackpink’s Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage Lisa in Celine, Jisoo in Christian Dior, Jennie in Chanel, and Rosé in Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Lil Nas X Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic In Harris Reed.

Ashley Graham Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global In Houghton and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Shenseea Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Taylor Swift Photo by Gotham/WireImage In Oscar de la Renta and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Chloë Bailey Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic In Zigman.

J Balvin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Måneskin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Gucci.