FASHION

The Best Looks at the 2022 MTV VMAs

by W Staff
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Lil Nas X attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 2...
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet proved Goth and bondage-inspired looks are here to stay—and the awards ceremony still holds the title for the most out-there, experimental fashion. But this year, black, charcoal, and the darkest hues of navy blue dominated the red carpet (which was appropriately painted black). Consider Lil Nas X in the Harris Reed feathered hoop skirt with matching head piece that Iman originally debuted at the 2021 Met Gala (hers was, notably, done in shades of gold and tan). Or take Lizzo, who channeled Ursula from The Little Mermaid in the very best way in her inky Jean Paul Gaultier by Glenn Martens Couture gown. And then there were, of course, the Blackpink ladies, all representing their respective fashion house contracts: Lisa in Celine, Jisoo wearing Christian Dior, Jennie in Chanel, and Rosé in Saint Laurent. See our favorite looks from the evening, here.

Lizzo
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gaultier Couture by Glenn Martens.

Blackpink’s Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé
Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage

Lisa in Celine, Jisoo in Christian Dior, Jennie in Chanel, and Rosé in Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Lil Nas X
Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

In Harris Reed.

Ashley Graham
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

In Houghton and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Shenseea
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs.

Taylor Swift
Photo by Gotham/WireImage

In Oscar de la Renta and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Chloë Bailey
Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

In Zigman.

J Balvin
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Måneskin
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Gucci.