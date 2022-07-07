Actually, that’s Dr. Naomi Campbell to you. The supermodel added yet another accomplishment to her already very long CV on Thursday when she received an honorary doctorate from the University for the Creative Arts in London. Campbell took the stage during the graduation ceremony for the undergraduates and MFA recipients at the Royal Festival Hall. The model was overcome with emotion as she accepted the honor, which recognized her decades of work in the global fashion industry.

Campbell donned a traditional cap and gown for the ceremony, but later had the opportunity to show off her unique outfit underneath while posing with UCA’s President and Vice-Chancellor, Bashir Makhou. The exciting occasion called for Campbell’s go-to brand, Burberry, and the model wore a jumpsuit from the British fashion house, a streamlined design that resembles a pair of pants that reach all the way up to her chest, the crotch stretching up her torso to make a strapless jumpsuit. Though low-rise pants are currently having a moment, Campbell is seemingly throwing her support behind, not just high-waisted pants, but chest-waisted pants, going to the entire other side of the spectrum.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Campbell was joined at the ceremony by her mom, Valerie Morris, who was also outfitted in Burberry for the event. Morris went for a bright orange monogrammed silk set, belted at her waist, which she paired with black shoes and the Lola bag.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Campbell’s attendance at the graduation is impressive as, just the evening before the model was in Paris, walking in Balenciaga’s couture show alongside Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian. On the runway, Campbell wore a black dress with a dramatically oversized skirt and a funnel-neck top piece before changing into a black leather trench for the brand’s dinner later in the day. If you’re keeping track, that’s one couture show appearance, four fabulous outfits (she arrived to Balenciaga in a tan trench as well), and a doctorate degree all in the span of two days.