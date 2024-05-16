Naomi Campbell’s ultimate red carpet reference? Herself, of course. Just hours after rewearing a vintage Chanel couture look she modeled in the ’90s, Campbell continued to show off her standout style at the Cannes Film Festival in a look inspired by an early aughts runway show she herself walked in.

Following her appearance at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere, Campbell stepped out to a BMW event later that evening in a custom Dolce & Gabbana outfit. The supermodel posed for photos in an olive green bondage jacket that she left partially open. Her coat featured plenty of edgy, moto-inspired details that lined both the front and sleeves of the piece. Campbell paired her form-fitting jacket with a semi-sheer maxi skirt that was designed with a thigh-high side slit. From there, the model topped everything off with black heel boots, a slicked wet-look bob, and diamond jewelry.

Campbell has long held a relationship with Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. But, as it turns out, her latest look appears to be influenced by the Italian duo’s spring 2003 catwalk show.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her jacket follows cues from a variety of belted outerwear pieces worn on the runway by top models like Erin Wasson and Karen Elson. Campbell’s version, aside from being slightly shorter and tighter, looks to be more suited for a night out than the pieces that debuted in Milan. Perhaps Campbell remembered this specific Dolce and Gabbana collection, she closed the show afterall. Or, maybe it was stylist Law Roach, who Campbell has been working with at Cannes, who pulled out the early aughts reference.

Either way, Campbell is clearly racing ahead in the south of France with both her Dolce & Gabbana look as well as her vintage Chanel red carpet dress. On Wednesday, the supermodel had one of the more memorable fashion moments of the festival so far when she pulled out a couture Chanel dress from Karl Lagerfeld’s fall 1996 collection for the French house.