That’s DJ Naomi to you. At Milan Fashion Week, Naomi Campbell leveled up her original-party-girl reputation by stepping behind the decks—clad in disco-dancing-worthy couture, of course.

On Tuesday, Campbell was spotted arriving to Twiga Milano to kick off the scene-y club and restaurant’s slate of Fashion Week programming. For the late-night affair, the 56-year-old supermodel opted for a plunging cutout gown from Rahul Mishra’s fall 2026 couture collection. Featuring a U-shaped neckline and skin-baring cutouts, the dress was adorned in elaborate gold beading. Campbell amped up the glamour with a pair of shield-like extra-large sunglasses and stacks of shiny bracelets on each wrist. The warm-toned ensemble complemented her brand-new honey blonde hair—and set the tone for her slinky dance-ready set to come.

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Naomi Campbell has been a fixture of fashion-world nightlife for decades—famously gallivanting after hours around London, Paris, and New York with her fellow supers all through the ’90s.

Last year, like so many multi-hyphenates before her, she kicked off her DJ career. She’s since spun at Paris Fashion Week and, most recently, at Heidi Klum’s pre-Oktoberfest event, HeidiFest, in Munich. This marks her first set at Milan Fashion Week—and her regal Rahul Mishra ensemble perfectly captures her queen-of-nightlife energy.

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In case you’re wondering, Campbell prefers a high-energy, genre-bending, and globe-spanning vibe when she’s behind the decks. Last night, according to the club's Instagram, she kept the crowd bumping by dropping “Pacha,” by DJ Zaro, and an unreleased track by the producer L¥O into her set. Apparently, Campbell will not be sticking around Milan for the rest of the week. Shortly after finishing her set, she posted about her next gig. She’s headlining an event in Azerbaijan tonight.