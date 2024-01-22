From the moment she emerged in David Lynch’s 2001 cult classic Mulholland Drive, Naomi Watts’ career has been defined by a chameleon-like quality on screen. It’s afforded the British-Australian actress a decades-spanning longevity, something that’s increasingly rare in Hollywood these days, and a pair of Best Actress nominations at the Academy Awards. She’s taken on roles as a tormented journalist in The Ring, a shrewd mother in The Impossible, and as socialite and former Vogue editor Babe Paley in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (where she stars alongside other veterans in Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, and Molly Ringwald).

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Watts has proven herself to possess a similar shape shifting ability when it concerns her red carpet style. She’s always been a proponent of classic Hollywood glamour—a glittering gown and a bold coral or red lip are her go-to—but isn’t afraid to mix things up from time to time with the help of labels like Fendi, Armani, Chanel, and Dior. Below, take a look back at Naomi Watts’ best red carpet moments, from 1999 until now.

2024: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Watts looked statuesque at the 2024 Golden Globes with this one shoulder metallic gown by Fendi.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Watts opted for a nude illusion Givenchy dress, complete with a feather hemline, for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2023: Hello Tomorrow Premiere Joy Malone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With her husband Billy Crudup by her side, Watts stepped out to the Hello Tomorrow premiere in this black Sergio Hudson look that was piped with neon green accents.

2022: SAG Awards Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Even in a dramatic turtleneck dress, Watts still managed to flash a sliver of skin at the 2022 SAG Awards.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images The actress proved the power of a red lip, and some major sequins, at the 2020 Golden Globes.

2019: The Fashion Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Watts has never been one to complicate her red carpet looks—here, she kept things classic in a cold shoulder column gown for the 2019 Fashion Awards in London.

2018: Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images Watts nailed the 2018 Met Gala theme (Fashion & The Catholic Imagination) with her gilded Michael Kors look.

2016: Academy Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images All eyes were on Watts at the 2016 Academy Awards when she hit the step and repeat in this eye-catching Armani Privè gown.

2015: Academy Awards Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images The star opted for an edgier take on her usual red carpet wears at the 2015 Academy Awards with a cut-out Armani Privè look that was designed in an abstract motif.

2015: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Watts dressed up her yellow gala gown with a blinding necklace by Bulgari for the 2015 Golden Globe Awards.

2014: Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Watts looked like Hollywood royalty at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in a dreamy Marchesa gown and Bulgari jewels.

2013: Academy Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Watts might have missed out on the Best Actress award at the 2013 Oscars, but her glittering Armani Privè look certainly landed her amongst the night’s best dressed stars.

2011: Met Gala Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images The film star looked ethereal at the 2011 Met Gala in a glitter and sheer Stella McCartney gown.

2009: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Watts debuted this glittering mermaid-style gown that she paired with a coral lip and matching clutch.

2008: Met Gala Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marilyn Monroe seemed to be Watts’ inspiration for the 2008 Met Gala as she emerged in Hollywood curls, a red lip, and a tiered white Mugler gown.

2006: Academy Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The nude fabric of Watt’s sheer gown perfectly complimented her flushed complexion at the 2006 Academy Awards.

2005: King Kong Premiere Marty Melville/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A very mid-aughts printed dress for the 2005 premiere of King Kong.

2004: BAFTA Awards Pre-Party Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Watts was an original proponent of the exposed thong trend at a 2004 BAFTA Awards Pre-Party with a completely backless mini dress and sparkling g-string.

2004: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Watt’s glittering strapless gown had the most delicate sheer panels.

2002: Golden Globe Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2002 Golden Globes, the actress took a risk with this bustier dress that was designed with layers of tulle fabric.

2002: The Ring Premiere Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2022 The Ring premiere, Watts channeled her inner bombshell in this crystal and sheer mini dress.

2001: amfAR Gala Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Watts topped off her leg-baring blush gown with a fuzzy shawl at the 2001 amfAR Gala.

2001: Under Suspicion Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Early aughts minimalism defined at the 2001 premiere of Under Suspicion.

2001: Cannes Film Festival Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Watts and her Mulholland Drive co-star, Laura Harring, stole the show at the 2001 Canes Film Festival.