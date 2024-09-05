TikTok sensation Nara Smith recently rebuffed the notion that she’s merely some “trad wife.” She’s arrived in New York City for fashion week to prove her style, at least, is so much more. Her latest look, a chic update on ’90s model off-duty style, is certainly helping her cause. She showed off her minimal fashion sense during a night out with her husband, the fashion model Lucky Blue Smith.

The couple complimented one another in retro-tinged outfits to attend a New York Fashion Week cocktail party thrown by Harper’s Bazaar. Nara slipped into a strapless Calvin Klein dress that she paired with black pointed-toe heels and a structured handbag. She slicked her hair back into a simple bun and accessorized her outfit with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a cherry red manicure.

Lucky complimented Nara’s understated, ’90s-inspired aesthetic with his outfit. He paired a tailored double-breasted jacket with a white button-down shirt and ankle-length blue jeans. Lucky rounded out his look in peak preppy style, opting for monogram loafers and gelled hair.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The Smiths—who are currently based out of Dallas but are in the process of relocating to the East Coast—attended the US Open tennis tournament the day prior. Nara stepped out in a patterned Burberry trench coat that she belted into a sporty mini dress. She finished off her look with a chocolate brown shoulder bag and knee-high riding boots. Lucky left his Oxford shirt partially unbuttoned and wore black dress pants, rectangular glasses, and square-toe loafers.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite what her TikTok account projects, Nara recently pushed against the trad wife discourse that’s surrounded her image in a recent interview.

“That’s one of the narratives that I have a really hard time wrapping my head around: the trad wife, whatever it is,” she said, adding “You don’t see me getting on a plane, hopping to New York, modeling, coming back—all while I have a newborn—paying bills, filming content, getting my kids dressed.”

Nara continued, “Being put into a certain box, just because people think that I’m slaving away, is so weird to me. I’m a working mom who gets to go about her day in a very different way than [someone with] a normal nine-to-five job would.”