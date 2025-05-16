As a Cannes Film Festival veteran, Natalie Portman knows exactly how to work one of the event’s photo calls. This morning, Portman proved as such. She returned to the Croisette for the first time since 2023 in a structured mini dress that recalled one of her most famous roles.

Portman attended the photo call for Arco in a Dior fall 2025 number that bore a slight resemblance to the famous feathered tutu she wore in 2010’s Black Swan. The actor’s dress featured a high-neck and cap sleeves that led into an architectural pannier skirt. Portman’s dress was lined with silver embroidery throughout. Simple sandal heels (a Portman red carpet staple), black glasses, and silver jewelry finished the look.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Portman is in Cannes for the premiere of Arco on Friday evening—she has a voice acting credit in the animated film and also served as a producer on the project. The star, a regular at Cannes since 2005, last attended the film festival two years ago. Then promoting the Todd Haynes film May December, Portman dazzled the Croisette in a series of looks, including a historic Dior reference for the film’s premiere. She wore a custom stunner by the French brand that was inspired by Christian Dior’s famous Junon dress from 1949.

And while looks like the one Portman wore this morning have always been a staple in her repertoire, her embrace of the LBD is right on trend this year at Cannes. Iterations of the wardrobe staple have been a popular choice for many attending the first few days of the festival, including the likes of Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Zoe Saldaña. While the rise in simple, all-black dressing could be attributed to the festival’s new dress code, there’s nothing as red carpet-tested as the little black dress. Something Portman proved yet again today.