Aside from the style moments and grandiose settings, red carpets also offer something invaluable: extremely random celebrity pairings. From time to time, we see figures at a high-profile and think “What are they doing together?” In a world of highly-curated guest lists, it’s something that keeps us on our toes.

Well on Tuesday, that very reaction was set off when Natasha Lyonne, Zadie Smith, and Katherine Waterston mingled at an event in London. The trio were attending The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, which is an annual event that unites figures in fashion, film, art, and culture. It’s also the very spot where Princess Diana wore her infamous revenge dress, so you know the event has some history.

In the case of Waterston, Lyonne, and Smith, each had their own signature style on display. Waterston, who is starring in the upcoming horror They Listen, wore a simple orange dress with a slit up the center. Lyonne opted for black and white with a decidedly retro twist. She paired with bold sunglasses and stocking-style boots. Her dress featured a satin hem and bodice and was designed by Christopher Kane.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Smith, on the other hand, looked more buttoned-up than her actress counterparts. The writer and author, whose debut novel White Teeth was an immediate best-seller, wore a deep red below-the-knee dress and silver heels.

While we are unsure how this interaction took place, we are quite happy that it happened. Waterston and Lyonne have known each other for quite some time now, which makes sense given their careers. It seems also that Lyonne and Smith are friendly, the latter having interviewed her back in 2018.

They weren’t the only interesting names to round out the cast of characters at last night’s event, either. Diane Kruger (in a semi-sheer David Koma number), Andrew Garfield, Lori Harvey, Venus Williams, and London’s mayor Sadiq Khan also made appearances. Whew, what a crew.