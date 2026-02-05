FASHION

The Most Iconic & Unexpected NYFW Front Rows of All Time

by Kyle Munzenrieder
In Europe, the largest luxury houses keep their own roster of celebrities on retainer to fill their front rows. But during New York Fashion Week, labels often hustle to fill seats with available VIP butts.

Many American brands are quite adept at curating surprising, delightfully unexpected front-row parings. Where else would you see A$AP Rocky sitting next to Isabelle Huppert or Fran Lebowitz chatting with Dita Von Teese but New York Fashion Week? Other labels are happy to go all out with the kind of celebrity chaos that seems directly out of Andy Warhol’s wet dreams. We’re talking doyennes of the arts next to D-listers, contemporary artists beside reality TV icons, and club kids rubbing shoulders with classically trained actors. Here, a look back at some of NYFW’s most unlikely front-row groupings.

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Simpson

Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One didn’t know if tuna was a type of chicken, the other didn’t know that cerulean is a kind of blue. Here’s Anne Hathaway and Jessica Simpson front row at Luca Luca’s spring 2005 show.

Lizzie Grubman, Miss Piggy, and George Whipple

Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Contributor / Getty Images

Heatherette’s fall 2005 show brought together infamous publicist Lizzie Grubman, longtime NY1 personality George Whipple, and Miss Piggy.

Chloë Sevigny, Maya Rudolph, and Mary-Kate Olsen

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If you’re a young fashion fan and weren’t aware of how cool Tara Subkoff’s Imitation of Christ was at its peak, just know that she got Chloë Sevigny, Maya Rudolph, and Mary-Kate Olsen in the front row of her fall 2005 show.

Juliette Lewis, Kelly Osbourne, and Zendaya

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A young Zendaya looked on as Kelly Osbourne and Juliette Lewis practiced their sitting technique at Christian Siriano’s fall 2015 show.

Tyga, Kylie Jenner, and Madonna

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madonna meeting Kylie Jenner was not even the most chaotic thing that happened at Philipp Plein’s infamous fall 2017 show at the New York Public Library.

Rihanna, Laurie Anderson, and Bono

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Surely someone has wondered if Rihanna has ever met legendary avant-garde musician and performance artist Laurie Anderson. Well, she did at Edun’s spring 2015 show.

Martha Stewart, Joan Rivers, and Star Jones

Andy Kropa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To be fair, Martha Stewart, Joan Rivers, and Star Jones are exactly who you’d expect at a Dennis Basso show. This grouping occurred at the brand’s fall 2013 runway show.

Jared Leto and Larry David

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

By all accounts, Larry David did not enjoy himself at this one-and-only appearance front row at a fashion show (even if he was sat next to a masked Jared Leto). That’s no insult to Staud (this was their spring 2022 runway). Would you expect him to enjoy himself at any public event?

Fran Lebowitz and Dita Von Teese

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fran Lebowitz and Dita Von Teese at Carolina Herrera’s fall 2014 show really could only happen at NYFW.

Shawn Mendes, Kate Moss, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Anything can happen at Tommy Hilfiger.

Lindsay Lohan and Taylor Momsen

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

G Star’s spring 2010 fashion show brought together Millennial icons Lindsay Lohan and Taylor Momsen.

Isabelle Huppert, A$AP Rocky, and Millie Bobby Brown

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

This one actually makes sense, once you realize it was during the brief time Raf Simons was creative director of Calvin Klein.

Bella Thorne, Orville Peck, Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X, and Sam Smith

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The headpiece Lil Nas X wore to Christian Cowan’s fall 2023 show was so big that technically he was sitting in the 1.5th row.

Katie Couric and Bai Ling

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Lloyd Klein’s spring 2005 show brought together a news anchor and a vaunted pioneer of the “not really sure why she’s famous” arts.

Wendy Williams and Jill Zarin

Brian Killian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wendy Williams and Jill Zarin at Betsey Johnson spring 2013 is what a Millennial gay man with 14 hours of screen time a day sees when he closes his eyes to go to bed at night.

Maria Menounos, Usher, and Hilary Duff

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Michael Kors’s spring 2007 show brought together this unlikely trio.

Lil’ Kim and Susanne Bartsch

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rap legend Lil’ Kim and nightlife maven Susanne Bartsch took in The Blonds’s spring 2026 show together.

Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs’s spring 2009 show brought together Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez.

Amanda Lepore, Miss J, and Lisa Rinna

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simons’s spring 2010 Baby Phat show brought together these icons.

Kim Petras, Slayyyter, and Christine Quinn

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This grouping at Christian Siriano’s spring 2022 show produced a tweet that instantly became part of stan lore.

Molly Shannon and Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who’s more iconically reprsentative of New York City: the women of SNL or the women of Real Housewives? Badgley Mischka decided they were equally as important when the label placed Shannon next to Bensimon at its fall 2019 show.

Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Roberts, and Charli xcx

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Seven years before “Espresso” and Brat, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx sat near each other at Coach’s spring 2018 show. Emma Roberts served as their joint seat mate.

Bryan Boy and Jocelyn Wildenstein

Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images

Pioneering influencer Bryan Boy and pioneering plastic surgery patient Jocelyn Wildenstein took in Fendi’s trip to New York together during the spring 2023 season.

Caitlyn Jenner and Alec Baldwin

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner and Alec Baldwin at Badgley Mischka’s spring 2019 show? Well, we guess Jenner’s daughters and Baldwin’s niece are friends.

Tiffany Haddish, Lil’ Kim, and Cyndi Lauper

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Christian Siriano’s spring 2025 show brought together two gay icons and Tiffany Haddish.

T-Boz and Liza Minnelli

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images

TLC’s T-Boz and Liza Minnelli ran into each other at Heatherette’s spring 2004 show.

Laverne Cox, Whoopi Goldberg, Meg Ryan, Molly Shannon, and Cardi B

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During her very first New York Fashion Week, Cardi B took her place alongside a random yet unforgettable front row for Christian Siriano’s fall 2018 show.

Zoë Kravitz, Debbie Harry, and Alia Shawkat

Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz, Debbie Harry, and Alia Shawkat are all very cool, but each in their own distinct, separate way. You might not expect them to be in the same place at the same time—except, we guess, at Coach’s spring 2016 show.

Beyoncé, North West, and Anna Wintour (and Kim K)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

North West accompanied by guest at YEEZY Season 1 in 2015.