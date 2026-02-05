In Europe, the largest luxury houses keep their own roster of celebrities on retainer to fill their front rows. But during New York Fashion Week, labels often hustle to fill seats with available VIP butts.

Many American brands are quite adept at curating surprising, delightfully unexpected front-row parings. Where else would you see A$AP Rocky sitting next to Isabelle Huppert or Fran Lebowitz chatting with Dita Von Teese but New York Fashion Week? Other labels are happy to go all out with the kind of celebrity chaos that seems directly out of Andy Warhol’s wet dreams. We’re talking doyennes of the arts next to D-listers, contemporary artists beside reality TV icons, and club kids rubbing shoulders with classically trained actors. Here, a look back at some of NYFW’s most unlikely front-row groupings.

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Simpson Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One didn’t know if tuna was a type of chicken, the other didn’t know that cerulean is a kind of blue. Here’s Anne Hathaway and Jessica Simpson front row at Luca Luca’s spring 2005 show.

Lizzie Grubman, Miss Piggy, and George Whipple Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Contributor / Getty Images Heatherette’s fall 2005 show brought together infamous publicist Lizzie Grubman, longtime NY1 personality George Whipple, and Miss Piggy.

Chloë Sevigny, Maya Rudolph, and Mary-Kate Olsen Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images If you’re a young fashion fan and weren’t aware of how cool Tara Subkoff’s Imitation of Christ was at its peak, just know that she got Chloë Sevigny, Maya Rudolph, and Mary-Kate Olsen in the front row of her fall 2005 show.

Juliette Lewis, Kelly Osbourne, and Zendaya Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A young Zendaya looked on as Kelly Osbourne and Juliette Lewis practiced their sitting technique at Christian Siriano’s fall 2015 show.

Tyga, Kylie Jenner, and Madonna Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madonna meeting Kylie Jenner was not even the most chaotic thing that happened at Philipp Plein’s infamous fall 2017 show at the New York Public Library.

Rihanna, Laurie Anderson, and Bono Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Surely someone has wondered if Rihanna has ever met legendary avant-garde musician and performance artist Laurie Anderson. Well, she did at Edun’s spring 2015 show.

Martha Stewart, Joan Rivers, and Star Jones Andy Kropa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To be fair, Martha Stewart, Joan Rivers, and Star Jones are exactly who you’d expect at a Dennis Basso show. This grouping occurred at the brand’s fall 2013 runway show.

Jared Leto and Larry David Jenny Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By all accounts, Larry David did not enjoy himself at this one-and-only appearance front row at a fashion show (even if he was sat next to a masked Jared Leto). That’s no insult to Staud (this was their spring 2022 runway). Would you expect him to enjoy himself at any public event?

Fran Lebowitz and Dita Von Teese Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fran Lebowitz and Dita Von Teese at Carolina Herrera’s fall 2014 show really could only happen at NYFW.

Shawn Mendes, Kate Moss, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images Anything can happen at Tommy Hilfiger.

Lindsay Lohan and Taylor Momsen Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images G Star’s spring 2010 fashion show brought together Millennial icons Lindsay Lohan and Taylor Momsen.

Isabelle Huppert, A$AP Rocky, and Millie Bobby Brown Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock This one actually makes sense, once you realize it was during the brief time Raf Simons was creative director of Calvin Klein.

Bella Thorne, Orville Peck, Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X, and Sam Smith Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The headpiece Lil Nas X wore to Christian Cowan’s fall 2023 show was so big that technically he was sitting in the 1.5th row.

Katie Couric and Bai Ling Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Lloyd Klein’s spring 2005 show brought together a news anchor and a vaunted pioneer of the “not really sure why she’s famous” arts.

Wendy Williams and Jill Zarin Brian Killian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wendy Williams and Jill Zarin at Betsey Johnson spring 2013 is what a Millennial gay man with 14 hours of screen time a day sees when he closes his eyes to go to bed at night.

Maria Menounos, Usher, and Hilary Duff Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Michael Kors’s spring 2007 show brought together this unlikely trio.

Lil’ Kim and Susanne Bartsch Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rap legend Lil’ Kim and nightlife maven Susanne Bartsch took in The Blonds’s spring 2026 show together.

Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Marc Jacobs’s spring 2009 show brought together Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez.

Amanda Lepore, Miss J, and Lisa Rinna Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kimora Lee Simons’s spring 2010 Baby Phat show brought together these icons.

Kim Petras, Slayyyter, and Christine Quinn Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This grouping at Christian Siriano’s spring 2022 show produced a tweet that instantly became part of stan lore.

Molly Shannon and Kelly Killoren Bensimon Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who’s more iconically reprsentative of New York City: the women of SNL or the women of Real Housewives? Badgley Mischka decided they were equally as important when the label placed Shannon next to Bensimon at its fall 2019 show.

Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Roberts, and Charli xcx Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Seven years before “Espresso” and Brat, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx sat near each other at Coach’s spring 2018 show. Emma Roberts served as their joint seat mate.

Bryan Boy and Jocelyn Wildenstein Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Images Pioneering influencer Bryan Boy and pioneering plastic surgery patient Jocelyn Wildenstein took in Fendi’s trip to New York together during the spring 2023 season.

Caitlyn Jenner and Alec Baldwin Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner and Alec Baldwin at Badgley Mischka’s spring 2019 show? Well, we guess Jenner’s daughters and Baldwin’s niece are friends.

Tiffany Haddish, Lil’ Kim, and Cyndi Lauper Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Christian Siriano’s spring 2025 show brought together two gay icons and Tiffany Haddish.

T-Boz and Liza Minnelli Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images TLC’s T-Boz and Liza Minnelli ran into each other at Heatherette’s spring 2004 show.

Laverne Cox, Whoopi Goldberg, Meg Ryan, Molly Shannon, and Cardi B Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During her very first New York Fashion Week, Cardi B took her place alongside a random yet unforgettable front row for Christian Siriano’s fall 2018 show.

Zoë Kravitz, Debbie Harry, and Alia Shawkat Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoë Kravitz, Debbie Harry, and Alia Shawkat are all very cool, but each in their own distinct, separate way. You might not expect them to be in the same place at the same time—except, we guess, at Coach’s spring 2016 show.