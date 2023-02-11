With 75 shows and presentations scheduled over the course of five short days, New York Fashion Week has returned almost to its regular programming. On Friday, February 10, Rodarte officially kicked things off with an magical ode to goth fairies. After decamping to Los Angeles for a spell, Kate and Laura Mulleavy made their triumphant return to the city by staging a wedding banquet straight out of a dark fantasy novel. The bride wore a voluminous tinsel gown complete with crown and wings while her bridal party and guests arrived outfitted in glittering fringe dresses and a series of jet black vampirical gowns that would suit both Wednesday and Morticia Addams (as the mother of the bride, of course). But it was hardly the first spectacular show of the season. A week prior, Marc Jacobs held an off-calendar presentation at the historic Park Avenue Armory where his subversive knits and twisted coats—which paid tribute to Dame Vivienne Westwood who died in December and were technically part of his spring 2023 offering—very much set the mood for fall.

For years, a Marc Jacobs show served as the closing act to the American collections but this time around, the grand finale belongs to Luar’s Raul Lopez. The Dominican designer who hails from Williamsburg, Brooklyn will present his latest designs at Manhattan’s Faurschou Art Museum on the evening of February 15. This season, you can expect to see the usual New York heavyweights—Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera and the return of Anna Sui—as well as several New York Fashion Week first-timers. Throughout the week we’ll be tracking the best looks from them all. Check back here often as we keep you up to date.

Rodarte Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images

