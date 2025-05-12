Fans will have to wait a while longer for the fourth season of Bridgerton, but series star Nicola Coughlan is already dressing like the diamond of the season. Coughlan, whose character Penelope Featherington’s love story with Colin Bridgerton was the focus of the series’s previous season, attended the BAFTA Television Awards over the weekend in a fairytale-worthy look fit for 2025.

It’s not uncommon to see rosette details sewn upon the many, many regency dresses featured in the Netflix series, but Coughlan’s gown updated the detail for modern times. She hit the red carpet in a dramatic black-and-white look from the British label Richard Quinn. (The designer is a favorite of Coughlan—she wore his designs at the 2022 Met Gala and for her Bridgerton press tour last year.) It was marked by a textured off-the-shoulder bodice with oversized, sculptural rosettes along the neckline. Coughlan tied together her elegant red carpet look with demure hair and makeup, Tasaki jewelry, and pointed-toe shoes from Jimmy Choo.

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Coughlan was nominated in the Female Performance In a Comedy category for her work in Big Mood at the awards. She also earned a nod in the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment category for her infamous carriage scene with her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton, who was also in attendance with his real-life girlfriend, Antonia Roumelioti.

While Netflix released a teaser for the series’s upcoming fourth season earlier this year, it’s yet to get an official release date. However, Coughlan did discuss her character’s evolution in a January interview. “She’s now Penelope Bridgerton, and that’s the name on the trailer when I go in,” the Irish actor said, adding “It’s quite cute. She’s very much in the family now. It’s very, very sweet. She’s graduated to Bridgerton status.”

Despite the on-screen evolution of Penelope, Coughlan—at least, based on her appearance at the BAFTA TV Awards—isn’t deviating from the Regency-style red carpet looks she’s become known for anytime soon. Once the diamond of the season, always the diamond of the season.