Here comes the Bridgerton bride. Last night, Nicola Coughlan looked ready to walk down the aisle during the season three Bridgerton premiere in an outfit that left us wondering: is she teasing a new development in her character Penelope Featherington’s love life?

Coughlan touched down on the red carpet, held at New York City’s Alice Tully Hall, in a custom version of Danielle Frankel’s Daphne gown from the designer’s fall 2024 collection. The Irish actress’s gown featured a plunging corset bodice, off-the-shoulder straps, and a peplum detail over a maxi pencil skirt and statement train. “Nicola plays a character coming into her own and this gown represents a tulip in bloom,” Frankel tells W. “Nicola is great in knowing herself, what she likes, and how to wear clothes. Her energy and gracious nature reads so beautifully in this look.”

Coughlan paired her bridal look with matching pointed-toe pumps, opera-length gloves, and blinding jewels courtesy of Chopard. Glam was kept simple in the form of pin-straight hair, smokey eye makeup, and a bold red lip.

Nicola Coughlan Photograph by Griffin Lipson

While promoting the upcoming season of Bridgerton, Coughlan has been dabbling in a new type of theme dressing. Here, Coughlan seems to have saved her most on-the-nose reference to Penelope Featherington, a.k.a Lady Whistledown, and her budding romance with Colin Bridgerton for last.

Speaking of “Polin”—the nickname fans have bestowed upon Penelope and Colin—Coughlan later met up with Luke Newton on the red carpet. The actor, who plays the Bridgerton brother, sported a look from Versace’s fall 2024 collection composed of a red checked jacket, white button down, and black dress pants. Newton topped off his look with a sleek timepiece and an 18k gold ring, both from Chopard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coughlan also took a moment to tease what viewers can expect from the upcoming season. The series will mainly center around Polin’s romance as well as the demise of Penelope’s relationship with Eloise Bridgerton after her identity as Lady Whistledown was exposed in season two.

“[Penelope] has two great loves in her life,” she told reporters, adding “And certainly in my life, my female friends have been some of my biggest love stories. They’re the people that mean so much to me and they are so much the reason you are who you are.” The actress continued, “Penelope is ready to say sorry, but Eloise is not there. So you really go through it with them.”

Newton also hinted as to how Polin’s relationship will develop. “They’re perfect for each other but it never quite works out,” he said of Penelope and Colin. “There’s always some sort of obstacle and that’s what we really explore this season. It’s not only Colin that doesn’t see what’s right in front of him, there’s an obstacle for both of [the characters] at all times. So it’s really complicated.”