Nicole Kidman’s Backless Black Dress Is Practically Magic

Nicole Kidman brought back the ’90s with just a few accessories and a surprise backless moment on the Chanel Cruise in Biarritz, France, on Tuesday. The Practical Magic 2 star wore a calve-length and long-sleeve black dress that could have been simple on someone else. Not Kidman.

The high neckline dipped down behind her in a cowl loop, with a feather embellishment hanging from a chain and framed between her shoulder blades. She wore her hair up with some luxurious curtain bangs, a pale blue Chanel purse with gold hardware, diamond earrings, and a pair of black slingbacks.

Though, it was Kidman’s ovular-sunglasses that really added a ’90s touch. Kidman is actually quite familiar with these particular frames. After all, she wore them in the brand’s recent eyewear campaign (she co-starred in the spread with Lily-Rose Depp, Pedro Pascal, and Ayo Edebiri).

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Kidman revealed a bit more about her personal life, namely her relationship with her youngest daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban. In a conversation with Hoda Kotb at HISTORYTalks in Philadelphia on April 18, the actress said, “Both my daughters will kill me for saying this, but I’m like, ‘You need to hug [me] for two minutes a day.’”

She added, “It releases certain chemicals in the body and everyone needs to be hugged for about two minutes a day. Did you know that?”

Kidman and her girls share a sense of fashion. In a January 2025 interview with W Magazine, she was asked if she’s saved any of her iconic red carpet looks for them to wear someday.

“I’ve saved all the red carpet dresses,” Kidman explained. “I have them all beautifully boxed. They’re museum pieces. They raid my wardrobe all the time. I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s mine is yours.’ But I don’t raid their closet, even though I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ But I’m not allowed to take anything. It’s a one-way exchange.”