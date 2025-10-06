Nicole Kidman Introduces Her Teen Daughters to the Chanel Universe

Nicole Kidman has officially returned to Chanel’s orbit—this time, with her teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, right by her side. Kidman was the face of Chanel N°5 for years, and was announced as one Matthieu Blazy’s first Chanel ambassadors this morning. The actor returned to the label’s front row for the first time in over two decades just hours later.

Kidman, making her first official appearance of the spring 2026 season, went decidedly pared-back with her outfit. The actor based her look around a baggy boyfriend shirt with scrunched-up sleeves and a high-low detail on the sides. With a fresh set of bangs and tousled blonde hair, Kidman slipped into light blue wool trousers with a wide-leg fit which she styled right over black stilettos.

Meanwhile, Sunday Rose, 17, made jeans front row-appropriate. The ascendant model (who just walked the runway for Jonathan Anderson’s debut Dior womenswear show late last week) wore light-wash denim with a bold red sweater vest on top. Faith Margaret, 14, also mixed in some denim into her look—a cropped jean jacket worn with a LBD and sparkly Mary Jane flats.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kidman shares Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Keith Urban. The former couple’s divorce was publicized just last week. They had been married for 19 years, a time period in which Kidman wore her fair share of Chanel. At the 2023 Met Gala, the actor re-wore a stunning Lagerfeld-era Chanel dress to the ball (which was themed to honor the late designer) from her Chanel N. 5 advertisement as she and Urban attended the event as a couple.

While Kidman is no stranger to the house of Chanel, Monday night in Paris felt like a full-circle moment. Not only was Blazy’s debut collection for the house a significant turning point, it was also a night that quietly underscored a new era for Kidman.