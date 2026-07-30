Nicole Kidman is ready for red carpet battle. On Wednesday, Nicole Kidman put a couture spin on armor dressing at the season 3 premiere of thriller series Lioness in New York City.

Kidman’s glistening mesh top from Fendi’s fall 2026 couture runway was embroidered with elaborate beads that gave it a chain-link effect. But with its airy sleeveless shape—which cascaded from a crew neck to a dramatically scalloped bottom—the piece also checked the box for sheer dressing. Styled by Jason Bolden, Kidman stayed true to the runway’s nude bralette, ivory-toned sandals, and pleated cream trousers. While the model’s silver cuffs felt armor-adjacent, Kidman opted for a gold Omega watch with a distinctly dainty finish. Her long curtain bangs framed her face, mirroring the outfit’s opulent draping.

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Lioness, which returns to Paramount+ on August 2, stars Kidman alongside Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. Its premiere marks one of many upcoming red carpet appearances for the 59-year-old actor, who will also star in the much-anticipated Practical Magic 2 this fall. Kidman is known for her playful approach to sheer dressing, so it’s no surprise that the actor would pull from a uniquely effortless collection for her latest look.

Fendi’s fall 2026 couture show was Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first for the house, and unlike the rigid corsetry and structured proportions usually seen across couture week, it was full of languid silhouettes and fluid sheers. Even still, it exuded regal elegance through its intricate lace piping, floor-trailing capes, and gilded palettes. The collection has been dubbed “easy couture”—and who better than Kidman to make chain-mail look relaxed?