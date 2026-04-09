Transparent textures have continued to slip into formalwear in 2026—and Nicole Kidman’s the latest star to take on the trend with gusto. While attending the premiere of dramatic comedy series Margot’s Got Money Troubles in New York City, the award-winning actress brought a sheerly genius update to the all-black Manhattanite uniform, courtesy of Schiaparelli.

Kidman made an instant statement at Regal Cinemas Union Square for the occasion, draped in a transparent zip-up jacket and skirt from the surrealist label’s fall 2026 collection. Designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry, her matching set featured a sheer black knit base sprinkled with black and white scale-like accents that formed an ombré effect, while their see-through sides exuded a sultry edge.

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Indeed, it was clear to see this particular neutral look was anything but basic. Fittingly, Kidman continued her outfit’s sheer streak with a pair of transparent black pointed-toe sandals from Gianvito Rossi. Layered rings and drop earrings covered in glistening diamonds finished her look with a hint of glamorous sparkle.

Kidman has regularly been a muse and friend of specific luxury brands during her career—chief among them Chanel. However, Schiaparelli’s regularly been in her red carpet rotation under Roseberry’s tenure. Kidman’s been game to wear the label’s elegant black dresses, avant-garde couture, and anatomical heart jewelry on numerous occasions, from honoring Baz Luhrmann at the 2023 ADG Awards to promoting her erotic 2024 thriller Babygirl.

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The premiere reunited Kidman with Elle Fanning, who’s costarred with the Oscar winner in 2017’s The Beguiled and How to Talk to Girls at Parties, and the upcoming A24 legal series, Discretion. In Margot’s Got Money Troubles, Kidman portrays a sharply dressed mediator for young mother Margot (Fanning), who finds success as an OnlyFans creator while facing financial challenges. When the Apple TV show’s first three episodes drop on April 15, viewers can also expect to see Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, and Michael Anganaro bringing characters to life onscreen from Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 novel of the same name.

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Kidman’s latest appearance affirmed she’ll always be dressed to impress, whatever the occasion may be—and, true to form, in the haute label of the moment.