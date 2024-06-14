Nicole Kidman isn’t backing down from red-carpet naked dressing. However, instead of sheer fabrics or risqué cut-outs, the actress is approaching the style with a waist-high slit, a corset bustier, and plenty of nude illusion fabric. Last night, Kidman proved that naked dressing doesn’t have to be overly raunchy as she stepped out to the premiere of A Family Affair.

Kidman hit the red carpet in a custom bombshell gown inspired by a look from Sabato De Sarno’s fall 2024 Gucci collection. Her strapless dress kicked off with a plunging, structured bodice that hugged the actress’s figure in all the right places. The lingerie top then flowed into a floor-sweeping maxi skirt. A steep center slit added even more of a va-va-voom touch to Kidman’s premiere look as did her strappy sandal heels. The actress rounded out her outfit with a gold choker necklace, a coral lip, and an elegant updo.

Kidman has shown herself to embrace the odd red carpet trend every now and then. But even when she does indulge in something like coquette bows, she does so in a way that feels in keeping with her elevated fashion sense. Here, largely through her dress’s flesh-tone fabric, Kidman managed to elevate Hollywood’s thirst for naked fashion without a single cut-out or piece of sheer fabric.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Kidman met up with her A Family Affair co-stars Zac Efron and Joey King on the red carpet. Efron, who plays Kidman’s love interest, sported a black t-shirt that he paired with a gray suit jacket and dress pants. King, Kidman’s daughter in the Netflix film, kept up her experimental red carpet streak in a black Simone Rocha number.

A Family Affair sees Kidman and Efron reunite on screen for the first time since 2012’s The Paperboy. Kidman takes on the part of Brooke Harwood whose daughter Zara (King) works as an assistant to a major movie star Chris Cole (Efron). Brooke and Chirs eventually become entangled in a “gross sexcapade thing,” as Zara calls it, which gives Anne Hathaway and Nicolas Galitzine’s The Idea of You a run for its money.

“A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity,” Netflix’s official description reads.