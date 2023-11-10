Bows have been all over red carpet dresses lately, but it seems that Nicole Kidman has found the perfect balance between trendy and timeless when it comes to the coquette detail. On Thursday evening, the actress offered a glamorous interpretation of the ribbon as she stepped out to opening night of the Planet Omega exhibition.

Held at the Chelsea Factory in New York City, the evening marked the debut of the brand’s special exhibition, on view until November 19, which highlights a selection of their most famous designs, like a 1959 Speedmaster watch and Elvis Presley’s 18k white gold timepiece.

For the celebration, Kidman donned an all-black Balenciaga look from the brand’s spring/summer 2024 collection. The satin gown featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, which then transitioned into a dramatic train. As Kidman posed on the step and repeat, she showed off the gown’s sizable side slit, which she contrasted with a pair of sheer tights. The bow details, positioned at the top of the bodice section and near the waist, were in the same black color as the rest of the dress and served as the perfect detail to top off the ensemble.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress accessorized her evening dress with dainty cuff earrings, pointed-toe heels, and an Omega Ladymatic timepiece from 1955. Later in the night, Kidman switched into her second monochrome gown that played with another celebrity style obsession: sheer. This piece featured a similar scooping neckline as Kidman’s previous wear, sitting loosely on her shoulders for a more casual feel. The dress was designed in two layers—a sheer, knitted top portion with a black and white patterned slip below—that created an interesting two-toned effect.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Kidman. On Wednesday night, the 56-year-old was in Nashville, Tennessee, to support her husband, Keith Urban, at the Country Music Awards. There, she dazzled in a Coperni dress that featured hefty cut-outs held together by a metal percussion instrument. Over the past two days, it’s clear that Kidman’s dresses are all about the little details.