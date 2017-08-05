Nicole Kidman’s Red Carpet Risks Always Pay Off

For the past three decades, Nicole Kidman has turned heads on the red carpet with bold sartorial statements. Sharp tailored suits, sequined column gowns, tiers and tiers of ruffles—you name it, she’s done it, and with aplomb. The actress, who can be seen on HBO’s Big Little Lies and became a quarantine-era sensation for her dramatic role as Grace Fraser on The Undoing, is at her best when fully embracing a truly daring fashion moment. Case in point: the now iconic John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture dress, done in chartreuse silk and trimmed in mink. Now that awards season can safely assume in person, Kidman will surely debut a whole new crop of bold, high-risk, high-reward looks. Ahead of her 54th birthday on June 20th, relive the best of the best from Nicole Kidman’s red carpet fashion over the years.

1 Kidman wore a jaw-dropping red Atelier Versace gown paired with simple jewelry and a gold bag at the 2020 Golden Globes. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2 The actress chose an old favorite in a black strapless Armani Privé gown for the Critics Choice Awards in 2020. Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

3 Old Hollywood glam at the 2020 SAG Awards. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

4 The actress was a chic riot of metallic and florals wearing Ralph & Russo Couture in 2019. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss

5 A feather and sequin one-two punch at HBO's Big Little Lies season 2 premiere in New York, 2019. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

6 Although Kidman’s Armani Privé gown turned heads at the 2018 SAG Awards, it was her acceptance speech imploring Hollywood to support women’s stories in films that made headlines that year. Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

7 In an Armani Privé showstopper at the 2018 Oscars. Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

8 Experimenting with menswear at the Destroyer premiere during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo by George Pimentel/source credit

9 Wearing a signature Zuhair Murad couture silhouette at the premiere of Top of the Lake: China Girl in Sydney, Australia, August 2017. Photo by Getty

10 Nicole Kidman in Proenza Schouler at the Big Little Lies FYC event in Los Angeles, July 2017. Photo by Getty

11 Never one to shy away from a daring look, Kidman wore lacy Off-White at the 2017 CMT awards in Nashville. Photo by Getty

12 Kidman loves a romantic floral—and was especially radiant in Carolina Herrera at the premiere of The Beguiled in Los Angeles in 2017. Photo by Getty

13 Taking Oscar de la Renta to the next level at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards. Photo by Getty

14 A more casual Alessandra Rich look for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New York, 2017. Photo by Getty

15 In Chanel couture at the amfAR Gala in Cannes, 2017. Photo by Getty

16 The actress is a favorite at Michael Kors, which she wore to the The Beguiled screening during the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. Photo by Getty

17 Wearing Armani Privé at the 70th anniversary celebration for the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017. Photo by Getty

18 Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein By Appointment at the premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017. Photo by Getty

19 Kidman opted for a floral Alexander McQueen gown at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in 2017. Photo by Getty

20 A Gucci moment, sequined parrots and all, at the 2017 SAG Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

21 The Australian actress went for drama in Alexander McQueen at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Steve Granitz/WireImage

22 Kidman wore daring Atelier Versace to the 2016 InStyle Awards. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

23 Shimmering in a black Dior club look for the Women In Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

24 A standout sequin dress at the 2015 Academy Awards. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

25 A princess moment at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. Tony Barson/Getty Images

26 Kidman made an umbrella a must-have accessory at the world premiere of Paddington in London, 2014. Karwai Tang/WireImage

27 In corseted black at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

28 Radiant in rose pink at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

29 Skintight Versace at the 2012 Golden Globes. George Pimentel/GettyImages

30 A long, sequined column upped the glitz factor at the 2011 Country Music Awards. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

31 Ornate ruffles at the 2011 Grammy Awards. Steve Granitz/WireImage

32 Strapless and structured at the Academy Awards in 2011. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

33 A slightly goth look at the 2011 SAG Awards. Barry King/FilmMagic

34 Pale yellow sequins at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards. AFP

35 At the 62nd Annual Golden Globe awards in 2005, Kidman wore Gucci in a daring teal hue, which was offset with peacock feather accents. SGranitz/WireImage

36 Kidman shows black doesn’t equal basic by layering on diamond necklaces at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2008. AFP/Getty Images

37 For the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004, Kidman went for icy blue and strapless. SGranitz/WireImage

38 Taking home Oscar gold in 2003 wearing an asymmetrical black gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. Jim Smeal/WireImage

39 Later that year, Kidman selected Tom Ford for Gucci at one of her many Met Gala appearances. Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

40 More ruffles, this time in a lovely lavender hue, in 2003. S. Granitz/WireImage

41 Kidman was an early adopter of the formal choker, wearing a black version to the Golden Globes in 2002. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

42 A golden goddess moment in cascading metallic ruffles and matching fingerless gloves—one of her famed Dior looks from the 2000 Oscars. S. Granitz/WireImage Nicole Kidman

43 Baring her midriff at the premiere of Eyes Wide Shut in Los Angeles, 1999. SGranitz/WireImage

44 The actress stunned in John Galliano for Dior at the 1997 Academy Awards. Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

45 Accepting her Golden Globe in a slightly bridal strapless gown in 1996. Ron Galella/WireImage

46 A Nineties Laura Ashley moment, complete with woven hat. Barry King/WireImage

47 Kidman donned shimmering sequins for the Batman Forever Los Angeles premiere in 1995. Barry King/WireImage

48 Kidman paired an eggplant purple velvet mini with sheer stockings. Barry King/WireImage

49 Another pair of sheer tights, this time with a power red skirt suit. Barry King/WireImage