Nicole Richie’s Decades-Long Style Transformation Isn’t So ‘Simple’

Reality television changed forever with Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton’s The Simple Life. Now, with news that the duo are reuniting for Paris & Nicole: The Encore, there’s a renewed interest in their respective styles. Nicole, in particular, has undergone quite the fashion transformation, maturing from pastel and sheer party dresses in the 2000s to sleek and chic cocktail dresses and unfussy separates currently.

Nicole, the daughter of Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey-Richie, has always had an eye for fashion, going as far as to open a lifestyle and fashion brand named House of Harlow 1960 in 2008. In the heyday of the early 2000s, Nicole preferred brightly colored chainmail, dresses worn over jeans, and lots of statement necklaces. Nicole’s bold style slowly began to change in the mid-2000s (right around when she started dating her now-husband, the rocker Joel Madden) as she came to prefer sequined cocktail gowns, dark colorways, and the occasional buzzed or dyed hairdo. Nowadays, she’s almost always outfitted in all-black Saint Laurent or wearing Quiet Luxury separates that would make her sister, Sofia Richie, proud.

From The Simple to Paris & Nicole: The Encore, and everything in between, relive the best of Nicole Richie’s style here.

2024: Saint Laurent Show Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Nicole looked elegant for Saint Laurent’s Paris show in an olive gown green dress and matching heels.

2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The designer matched with her husband in all-black to attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars bash.

2024: Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Premiere Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicole’s Schiaparelli mini dress was blinged-out with a bejeweled eye along the neckline.

2021: Baby2Baby Gala Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She went with a feathered cocktail dress and chandelier earrings for a 2019 gala.

2019: Baby2Baby Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Nicole’s white Grecian gown was marked by a bold strip of black fabric.

2017: Harper’s Bazaar Event Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicole’s more refined style, and looks like this off-the-shoulder gown, really started to take shape once she exited reality television.

2014: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images With purple hair and a crushed velvet and sheer gown, Nicole went bold for the 2014 Met ball.

2013: Pre-Grammy Gala Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Power shoulders, croc-embossed fabric, and classic pumps at a 2013 Grammy party.

2013: Met Gala picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Nicole’s version of “Punk,” the 2013 Met Gala dress code, involved gray hair, a bold lip, and this embroidered long-sleeve dress.

2011: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The actress rocked some cut-out sleeves with blonde Hollywood waves in 2011.

2010: Met Gala Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She might be known for her ashy blonde ‘do, but Nicole did rather well with black hair at the 2010 Met Gala.

2006: Marc Jacobs Show Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicole brought a very 2000s sweater and a bright pop of canary yellow to Marc Jacobs’s 2006 runway show.

2005: The Young Hot Hollywood Style Awards Mark Mainz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Richie’s chin-length curls paired nicely with this metal mesh dress.

2005: Marc Jacobs Boutique Opening Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images She might have been at a Marc Jacobs event, but Nicole carried the accessory of the 2000s on her arm: a Balenciaga city bag.

2004: Vanity Fair Oscar Party George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Nicole’s sequined and lace gown that she wore to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars party was one of her more high-glam looks at the time.

2004: MTV Movie Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A statement necklace down to her waist, a ruffled skirt, and a John Galliano-era Dior purse. It doesn’t get more 2004 than that.

2004: The Simple Life Party J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Nicole and Paris put on these coordinating fairy dresses to attend a The Simple Life 2 party in 2004.

2004: GM Event Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the time, Nicole’s signature mini dresses were mixed in with more casual looks like this blue jeans, black Uggs, and “going out” top combination.

2003: Billboard Music Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Nicole, with piece-y black and blonde hair, added “something blue” to her 2003 Billboard Music Awards look.

2003: Pre-Emmy Party Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicole always knew cowboy boots were a thing, even back in 2003 when she wore them with a high-sheen cut-out dress, Boho earrings, and a Louis Vuitton pochette bag.

2001: The Lounge in West Hollywood David Klein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A double denim moment during a 2001 night out with Paris.

2001: Las Vegas J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images While she remained out of the spotlight for most of her childhood, Nicole was quickly thrust into the spotlight with The Simple Life and looks like this patriotic chainmail top.