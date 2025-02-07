2000s fashion just got a lot more chic thanks to Nicole Richie and Lila Moss. Last night, the duo brought elevated aughts style—without a butterfly clip or metallic accent in sight—to a YSL Beauty event during New York Fashion Week.

Richie cut a chic figure in all-black. She slipped into a fitted black top and matching mini skirt taken up a notch with a festive party coat. Sure, Richie’s monochrome look was a far cry from the bright florals and halter dresses that defined her The Simple Life days. But there’s truly nothing more 2000s than throwing on a big ‘ol coat, a slick handbag, and some dancing shoes for a night out.

Moss, who donned a lace naked dress earlier this week, revived a divisive aughts silhouette with her look. À la her mom Kate Moss, Lila paired black skinny jeans with a plunging tank top in white silk. She finished her model-off-duty look with pointed-toe pumps and tousled hair. Of course, this isn’t the first time Lila has made a convincing case for skinny jeans—especially for a night on the town.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though guests at the event mainly gravitated to all-black, aughts silhouettes were a subtle reference throughout the evening. Gabriette stepped out in perhaps the most referential look to the 2000s: peep-toe pumps worn with a low-slung halter dress that Ashley Tisdale would have thrown over a pair of jeans back in the day. Paloma Elsseser, meanwhile, mixed a faux fur and leather wrap coat with another 2000s favorite: capri pants.

Between Richie, Moss, and co., the fashion set simply knows how to pull off party dressing. No matter the decade.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images