Lest you think the sheer fabric trend or “naked dresses” are going anywhere, Lila Moss and Apple Martin hit up two different parties on the eve of New York Fashion Week in similar black lace numbers. Trust them. Not only are they Gen Z tastemakers, but they are the daughters of Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow respectively.

Over at the Downtown French bistro Lucien, Lila channeled her mom Kate in a lace maxi dress with cap sleeves. The piece was reminiscent of the infamous sheer dress Kate wore to the Elite Models “Look of the Year” party in 1993. Lila, 22, paired her see-through frock with natural glam and just a tiny black thong underneath, just as Kate did back in the ’90s.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Not too far away at the swanky supper club The Nines, Apple did her own version of sheer dressing to attend an Hourglass pre-New York Fashion party. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, 20, slipped into a spaghetti-strap dress that featured a black lace bustier. Apple opted for a bold red lip and tousled curls as opposed to Lila’s simple hair and makeup choices.

Compared to Kate and her litany of sheer looks, Gwyneth has been less willing to dabble in naked dressing over the years—especially nowadays, as the Goop founder wears predominately “Quiet Luxury” separates. Still, there are a few sheer moments from the early and mid-2000s that Apple could have referenced last night. A see-through Alexander McQueen gown the actress wore to the 2002 Oscars the most famous of among them.

Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Of course, sheer fabrics are all the rage among the celebrity set these days. But it’s only natural that Lila and Apple would pick on pieces of their mother’s wardrobes throughout the years.

Lila, in particular, has seemingly modeled her style after Kate’s whether that be in the form of sheer dresses like this one or black skinny jeans. Apple, though less experienced in the fashion world, certainly carries a similar sophistication that Paltrow made famous over the years.

As the age-old saying goes: like mother, like daughter.