The Best Street Style at New York Fashion Week Fall 2022

While Angelenos attending the Super Bowl wore blue and yellow t-shirts, short-shorts, and bralettes (see: Megan Thee Stallion at Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl LVI Fanatics party in Culver City, California), East Coasters battled the cold between shows at New York Fashion Week. That meant a range of chic coats, inventive layering, tons of chic off-duty model looks, and one of the top trends that emerged over the weekend: fuzzy or feathered statement bucket hats. Keep track of all the “It” looks from the week, here—allow them to serve as inspiration for your own wardrobe.