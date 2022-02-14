The Best Street Style at New York Fashion Week Fall 2022

While Angelenos attending the Super Bowl wore blue and yellow t-shirts, short-shorts, and bralettes (see: Megan Thee Stallion at Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl LVI Fanatics party in Culver City, California), East Coasters battled the cold between shows at New York Fashion Week. That meant a range of chic coats, inventive layering, tons of chic off-duty model looks, and one of the top trends that emerged over the weekend: fuzzy or feathered statement bucket hats. Keep track of all the “It” looks from the week, here—allow them to serve as inspiration for your own wardrobe.

Hari Nef goes slick in all black with a bag from Bottega Veneta to attend the Khaite fall 2022 runway show.

Easy jeans and a cozy sweatshirt are always a winning combo.

Model Sara Grace Wallerstedt keeps it casual between shows.

Ella Emhoff outside of Khaite’s fall 2022 show.

Warm from head-to-handbag.

Model Victoria Fawole.

A model on day three of the fall 2022 season of New York Fashion Week. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

Lynn Yaeger on day two of the fall 2022 season of New York Fashion Week. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

A showgoer on day two of the fall 2022 season of New York Fashion Week. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

A showgoer on day two of the fall 2022 season of New York Fashion Week. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

Models on day two of the fall 2022 season of New York Fashion Week. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W magazine.

A model poses outside of Victor Glemaud’s fall 2021 show at Moynihan Station.

Lala Anthony attends Victor Glemaud’s show at Moynihan Station.

Sweet but spiky pink accents.

A close-up of Zanna Roberts Rassi’s colorful but comfortable look for day 2 of New York Fashion Week.

Springlike temperatures on Saturday February 12, led to springlike looks.