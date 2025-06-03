5 Paris Hotels Steeped in Fashion History

Paris is considered the fashion capital of the world for good reason. Besides being home to some of the most illustrious haute couture houses on earth—calling: Chanel, Christian Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Schiaparelli—the city’s other sectors maintain close ties to the business of high style. This is particularly true for the hotel scene, which is packed with see-and-be-seen places to stay that are both steeped in sartorial history and relevant to the current industry zeitgeist. (And, as a bonus for their well-heeled guests, they’re situated near some truly excellent shopping.)

Fashion die-hards and hobbyists alike are sure to delight in the five destinations below, all of which have been shaped by their brand partnerships; prime locations; and editor, model, and designer-filled clientele. Make a reservation at any of them during Paris Fashion Week and you’re sure to be treated to a scene like no other—if, that is, you manage to snag a free room.

It’s easy to see why this opulent destination, located on the historic Place Vendôme, is a favorite for fashion luminaries like Princess Diana and Olivier Rousteing: The industry is a visually oriented crowd, and every inch of the hotel is a feast for the eyes. There are long, dramatic corridors dripping in 18th-century oriental rugs, velvet and silk curtains, and gold trim lamps. The winding staircases (complete with long, sparkling chandeliers) look like they belong in a climatic scene from a romantic movie.

These are the sort of sumptuous interiors that have inspired some of the biggest brands in the business to use the space for runway shows and photoshoots alike; notably, Karl Lagerfeld took over the iconic Imperial Suite to show his 1996 couture collection for Chanel. This was an ode to the house’s founder, Coco Chanel—who loved The Ritz so much that she lived there for 30 years (guests can still stay in her namesake suite to the tune of €32,000 a night). Equally memorable? Kate Moss rolling up to the venue in a see-through lace bodysuit to attend her 50th birthday dinner. The Ritz was a particularly apt choice to fete the supermodel, who has both worked countless shoots on site and frequently stayed there herself.

Suite Coco Chanel at The Ritz Paris Courtesy The Ritz Paris

When the Hôtel Plaza Athénée debuted in 1913 next to the bustling Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, it immediately became a draw for the sophisticated creative types who frequented the venue. Those very same elegant guests drew the attention of one Monsieur Christian Dior a few decades later; the designer was so set on tapping them as his clients that he launched his first boutique nearby. His store was something of a catalyst for other high-end retailers flocking to the area, thus making Avenue Montaigne the luxury shopping destination it’s known as today.

Over the years, Dior has staged more than a few runway shows at the hotel, and partnered on an on-location Dior spa, which utilizes the very best skincare products from the label. Fun fact: The brand’s iconic hourglass-shaped “Bar jacket” was inspired by the Plaza Athénée’s very own bar: The extra fabric around the waist is crafted to drape around a stool just so while one enjoys a cocktail.

Le Bar at Hôtel Plaza Athénée Courtesy of Hôtel Plaza Athénée

Situated at the heart of the Golden Triangle—an area in Paris known for haute couture houses and luxury shopping—Fouquet’s Paris is ideally placed for the Paris Fashion Week crowd, and counts models like Ashley Graham, Toni Garrn, and Romee Strijd as past guests. These It girl clients are fitting, since the spot was created to be an extension of the neighboring Brasserie Fouquet’s, a hot spot for a buzzy crowd since the 1930s (Josephine Baker and Marlene Dietrich were regulars).

The hotel also offers some incredibly cushy amenities: a newly renovated spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and intimate swimming pool (complete with sauna, steam and ice rooms), and bright, airy rooms full of Diptyque hair and skin products. Guests get to rub elbows with an ever-rotating list of VIPs, as the location is also a key venue for the city’s biggest fashion and entertainment industry events, such as the annual César Awards (aka the French Oscars) after party.

Founded in 1910 by the Boucicaut family (the founders and owners of the legendary Bon Marché department store), the Lutetia was meant to house the emporium’s clientele and suppliers. And while today it sees guests with all manner of reasons for visiting Paris, it is still sought out for its prime proximity to amazing shopping. Le Bon Marché (and the establishment’s legendary premium food hall, La Grande Épicerie de Paris) is just a block away; the area is speckled with premium-label boutiques and smaller, local shops alike.

The Lutetia Paris has also fostered relationships with more than a few designers over the years, including Sonia Rykiel (who partnered with the hotel on a big redesign in the 1980s) and Hedi Slimane (a regular guest).

Mandarin Oriental Lutetia Paris Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

Aristocratic home-cum-luxury destination Hôtel de Crillon has ties to the fashion industry dating back to the 1950s, when designers like Pierre Cardin and Mary Quant would showcase their collections within the hotel’s lavish salons. It was also something of a gathering space for some of the era’s most notable creatives: Peggy Guggenheim, Sonia Rykiel (who helped update the interiors circa 1982), and Andy Warhol were all regulars.

In 2013, the space closed its doors for its biggest restoration ever, a four-yearlong overhaul that included close collaboration with late designer Karl Lagerfeld on a series of suites—which can be booked separately or together—overlooking the Place de la Concorde (the largest public square in Paris). Named the “Grands Apartments,” the space is decked out in French rococo decor; adjacent to the apartments is a special room called “Choupette” after Lagerfeld’s beloved pet cat (complete with a striped carpet inspired by feline scratches).