Olivia Dean Shimmers In an After-Dark Little Black Dress

Within the last year, Olivia Dean has emerged as fashion’s latest pop star fascination. Through her work with stylist Simone Beyene, the young star has frequently stepped out in an array of subtly glamorous, classic dresses and skirt sets across performances and awards shows alike. Last night, that streak continued with a glitzy take on a true wardrobe classic: the little black dress.

While hosting a special event with Hourglass Cosmetics at Ronnie’s in London, Dean gleamed in a sleeveless black Giorgio Armani dress. The piece featured a rounded neckline and floor-length hem, creating a formal silhouette that fit both Dean’s own style and the tone of the evening. Allover pailette sequins gave the classic design added glamour for the late-night occasion, as well.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Beyene complemented Dean’s look with an assortment of versatile gold jewelry, including small huggie earrings, a delicate pendant necklace, several rings, and a bangle-style watch—which, coincidentally, have all been top jewelry trends so far this year. The star’s ensemble was finished with a pair of smooth, glossy black pointed-toe pumps and a matching sequined handbag, furthering her outfit’s sophisticated feel.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

During the event, Dean also took the stage to introduce a performance by Nectar Woode, who performed her songs “Rivers End” and “Wine into Water” for guests including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Aimee Lou Wood, and Tina Kunakey. The occasion found attendees celebrating Dean’s new curated edits of Hourglass products as one of the beauty brand’s newest global brand partners—including its popular Phantom Blur balm, Unreal liquid highlighter, and more. It certainly provided a glamorous break for the singer, who’s continuing her The Art of Loving tour across Europe with upcoming visits to Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin this summer.