In Paris, some American tourists wear berets. Others lean into Breton stripes. A select few might go completely rogue in Hokas. Olivia Rodrigo? She went full Parisian schoolgirl in a lace mini dress and white thigh-high socks with heels.

After attending Chloé’s show in peak boho style on Thursday, Rodrigo paid a late-night visit to the Eiffel Tower, where she showed off her take on American in Paris dressing. Instead of the clichés, though, Rodrigo tapped into her preppy side with a black lace mini dress. The piece featured eyelet detailing along the sleeves and bodice, a pleated skirt, and a white collar and cuffs. The latter detail was meant to mimic the appearance of a layered button-down, but the dress appeared to be a two-in-one situation.

Rodrigo upped the prep factor with the rest of her look. She wore knit thigh-high socks with a pair of platform Mary Jane-style heels. The result was less tourist-in-Paris and more straight-A student on holiday.

Earlier in the day, Rodrigo showed a more free-spirited side of herself at Chemena Kamali’s Chloé runway show. Tapping into the house’s boho aesthetic, the singer wore a pale pink sun dress complete with lace detailing. She accessorized with a three-strand pendant necklace and structured pee-toe heels. The centerpiece of Rodrigo’s outfit, however, was the chocolate brown Paddington bag she held at her side.

The aughts staple, once worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, and Lindsay Lohan, is experiencing a second coming under Kamali. The designer re-issued the bag for the fall 2025 season, and is already popping up on the likes of Kendall Jenner, Aimee Lou Wood, Doechii, and, yesterday, Rodrigo.

From boho ingénue to Parisian schoolgirl in a single day, move over Emily—Olivia in Paris has arrived.