Olivia Rodrigo was just a child the last time boho chic was en vogue, a time when Chloé’s infamous Paddington bag served as the trend’s definitive status symbol. Today, Rodrigo got to relive the era firsthand at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show.

For only her second trip to the fashion week front row ever, Rodrigo stepped out to creative director Chemena Kamali’s fall 2026 presentation in one of Chloé’s signature floaty dresses. Done in a pale semi-sheer pink fabric, the empire-waist design features soft ruffles along the bustier and a lace-trimmed hemline. Rodrigo complemented the airy elements of her dress with a three-strand pendant necklace, while butter-yellow heels added a touch of structure.

But what really anchored the look into the boho aesthetic was the chocolate brown Paddington bag Rodrigo carried at her side. Crafted in supple grained leather and finished with its hallmark gold hardware—lock included—the carryall is one of the house’s most enduring designs, now experiencing a second wave of relevance.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

First introduced under Chloé’s then-creative director Phoebe Philo for the spring 2005 season, the Paddington achieved It status almost instantly. The bulky east-west design made its way onto the stars of the era—Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Lindsay Lohan, and more—and sold-out entirely for its initial pre-order. At one point, it was referred to by the fashion press as “the most wanted accessory in the history of the fashion business.”

Alas, everything in fashion is cyclical, and the bag has been given a second life under Kamali who spearheaded its re-issue last year for the fall 2025 season. And with the likes of Tyla, Kendall Jenner, Doechii, and, now, Rodrigo, the Chloé Paddington is once again firmly in the hands of a new generation of style setters.

