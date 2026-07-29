In the upcoming Gregg Araki movie I Want Your Sex, Olivia Wilde stars as a provocative artist who gets involved in a BDSM-tinged relationship with her younger employee. At the Los Angeles premiere of the salacious film, the actor offered up a playful take on gender-blurring power dressing—swapping sexy separates for a buzzy Prada menswear look.

The boxy blazer outfit Wilde chose actually opened Prada’s spring 2027 menswear show. Its slim-fitting white denim pants complemented a shrunken button-up jacket, revealing a slice of midriff. On the red carpet, Wilde honored the runway styling, even sporting her hair in two braids as the model did. She only changed up the footwear—opting for pointy-toe pumps instead of the buckled loafers seen in the show. Presented by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the collection paid homage to pragmatic simplicity through denim and harkened back to the 2010s via skinny silhouettes.

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Titled “Clarity,” Prada’s spring 2027 men’s show focused on “highly-controlled” silhouettes and no-frills refinement. Though Wilde is known to occasionally rock menswear on a red carpet, this is an unexpected choice for the I Want Your Sex press tour.

In the film, Wilde’s looks are campy and hyper-femme, from latex bodysuits to lacy red bras. The on-screen ensembles came courtesy of legendary costume designer Arianne Phillips—who also worked with Wilde on The Invite—and Wilde credits Phillips with “creating” her character Erika through over 30 sexy outfit changes. “It was the least amount of clothing I have ever worn on a set, but the most powerful I have felt,” Wilde said on the premiere’s red carpet. To some, power dressing might mean eschewing excess clothes. To others, it might involve a big, boxy blazer. For Wilde, it’s both.