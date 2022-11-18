At this point, Olivia Wilde is a red carpet pro thanks to her experience hitting the award circuit and various premieres since her breakthrough days on House. Over the past two decades, the actress has gotten the opportunity to hone her aesthetic, and it’s safe to assume that she will either be attending an event in something very low-cut or covered in sparkles (or often both). Because of that, brands like Gucci and Michael Kors have become Wilde’s go-to, but she also isn’t afraid to mix things up and try something unexpected with the help of Fendi, Gabriela Hearst, or Magda Butrym.

These days, Wilde has turned much of her focus to behind the camera, but while many directors will take a step back at premieres and events, Wilde knows she deserves to shine as well. Because of that, the actress has a never-ending portfolio of great red carpet moments so, let’s take a look back at some of her best so far as we wait to see what she’s going to pull out next.

2022: Women Talking Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wilde was ready for battle in this Gabriela Hearst spring/summer 2023 dress featuring a gold breastplate at the premiere of Women Talking in November 2022.

2022: Baby2Baby Gala Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whoever said bandeau tops aren’t red carpet appropriate didn’t see Wilde at the Baby2Baby Gala in Magda Butrym.

2022: LACMA Art + Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wilde tapped into the trend of the moment when she paired bright red latex gloves with a purple and silver chevron-patterned Gucci dress.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress loves a bit of sparkle when it comes to her red carpet looks, so this choice of a silver, crystal-embroidered Alexandre Vauthier spring 2022 haute couture dress with structured shoulders and a pink feather trim was the perfect choice for the Academy Gala.

2022: Venice International Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images While the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice International Film Festival might not have gone the way she expected it would, at least Wilde looked great in this canary yellow, low-cut Gucci gown with a feather trim and crystal fringe details.

2021: LACMA Art + Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Of course, Wilde wore Gucci to the Gucci-sponsored LACMA gala. This sequin-covered, long-sleeve dress featured a pink butterfly motif on the chest.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images Despite what you may think, this low-cut Fendi fall 2019 couture is actually a jumpsuit, not a dress.

2020: Film Independent Spirit Awards Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sometimes, Wilde goes for more of a boho aesthetic on the red carpet, like when she wore this chiffon silk Fendi spring 2019 couture gown embroidered with flowers and wheat.

2019: Booksmart Los Angeles Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wilde made quite the statement in this tailored red suit with wide-leg trousers and embroidered shoulders at the Booksmart premiere in Los Angeles.

2019: Booksmart London Premiere David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images For the London premiere, Wilde went for a more feminine look, opting to wear a peach-colored pleated chiffon gown by Giambattista Valli.

2019: Billboard Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wilde wore a long sleeve, gold lamé dress from Ralph Lauren’s spring 2019 collection to the Billboard Music Awards in 2019.

2018: Life Itself Premiere Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress brought some color to the red carpet in the form of this floral Andrew Gn resort 2019 dress.

2018: Toronto International Film Festival Juanito Aguil/WireImage/Getty Images Wilde went for a major glam moment with this Alexandre Vauthier fall 2018 haute couture dress with a metallic belt and low-cut neckline.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Wilde wore a silver, cutout Roberto Cavalli couture gown.

2017: 1984 Opening Night Walter McBride/WireImage/Getty Images Wilde celebrated the opening of her show, 1984, in a Miu Miu pre-fall 2017 dress.

2017: Tony Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a low-cut, crystal-embroidered custom Michael Kors dress to the Tony Awards in 2017.

2016: CFDA Fashion Awards Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wilde showed off her baby bump in a cutout Rosie Assoulin dress at the 2016 CFDA Awards.

2016: Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wilde wore this edgy, grommet-covered Michael Kors dress with a metal halter-neck piece to the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Met Gala.

2016: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress’ Valentino haute couture Oscars dress featured her favorite neckline—so low cut there’s barely no neckline at all.

2016: Race Premiere Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic/Getty Images Posing with her then-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, Wilde attended the premiere of Race in a Dolce & Gabbana dress with a sheer, floral overlay.

2016: Vinyl Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Wilde paired her caped Valentino spring 2016 dress with a veil across her eyes for the premiere of Vinyl in January 2016.

2016: Golden Globe Awards John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The only think Wilde loves more then a low-cut neckline is sequins, so when she can combine the two—like in the case of this ruby red Michael Kors dress at the 2016 Golden Globes— it’s a major win for the actress.

2015: Love the Coopers Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wilde went for a classic look with this striped Ingie spring 2016 tea-length dress at the premiere of Love the Coopers.

2015: Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wilde has been a fan of opera gloves for a while now. In 2015, she paired them with her jewel-encrusted Prada dress for the "China: Through the Looking Glass" Met Gala.

2015: SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images Looking especially cool in a suit with split sleeves from H&M’s Conscious Exclusive collection, Wilde attended SNL’s 40th anniversary party in February 2015.

2014: Horrible Bosses 2 Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Wilde wore a Michael Kors one-shoulder dress with a side cutout to support her then-fiancé, Sudeikis, at the premiere of his film, Horrible Bosses 2.

2014: CFDA Awards Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images It was all about the fringe with this vintage Mollie Parnis one-shoulder dress at the CFDA Awards in 2014.

2014: Academy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The front of this sleeveless Valentino pre-fall 2014 dress was pretty simple, but it’s the folded-in white detail on the back that kept things interesting.

2014: Golden Globe Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Wilde recently revealed that this sequin-covered emerald Gucci dress was one of her favorite looks of all time.

2013: Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While the theme for this Met Gala was “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” Wilde kept her look pretty simple with a white Calvin Klein bandeau top and skirt.

2013: The Incredible Burt Wonderstone Premiere Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images Wilde wore a Gucci pre-fall dress with a sheer panel down the front to the premiere of The Incredible Burt Wonderstone in 2013.

2012: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress kept things pretty simple for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2012, opting to wear a black strapless Gucci pre-fall dress with a crystal-embellished belt.

2011: Cowboys and Aliens London Premiere Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While this polka-dotted Gucci fall 2011 dress is fairly demure, the sheer panels on the side add a bit of edge to the look.

2011: The Change-Up Premiere Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wilde wore a red, knee-length Antonio Berardi pre-fall 2011 dress with structured shoulders to the premiere of The Change-Up in 2011.

2011: Golden Globe Awards ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images This sparkly ombré Marchesa gown with a large tulle skirt is fit for a princess.

2010: Tron: Legacy Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wilde opted to belt this Emilio Pucci resort 2011 gown to give it a bit more shape on the red carpet.

2010: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress wore a RM by Roland Mouret dress with ruffle details to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2010.

2010: Golden Globe Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The way this metallic Gucci dress drapes across Wilde’s body is why it’s one of her best looks to date.

2009: Emmy Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wilde wore a mint green Marchesa spring 2010 dress with an illusion panel, lace bodice, and ruffled skirt to the 2009 Emmys.

2009: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress looked like an old Hollywood star in this white satin Ralph Lauren spring 2009 dress.

2009: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The pink Reem Acra dress Wilde wore to the 2009 Golden Globes was actually from the brand’s bridal collection.

2008: Emmy Awards Jason Merritt/TERM/FilmMagic/Getty Images Clearly, Wilde was on a Reem Acra kick, because she also wore the designer to the Emmys in 2008.

2008: Screen Actors Guild Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wilde wore a bluish-gray Ralph Lauren dress with a ruched bodice and keyhole cutout to the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2005: Golden Globes After Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wilde brought it back to the ‘70s with this vintage-inspired halter dress at the Golden Globes after party in 2005.