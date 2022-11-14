On Saturday, Olivia Wilde stepped out in West Hollywood for the annual Baby2Baby Gala in what can only be described as a formal bandeau. The actress stood tall as she posed on the red carpet, showing off her toned stomach in the two-piece set that toed the line between beach and formalwear.

Wilde’s bold look was courtesy of Warsaw-based brand, Magda Butrym, though the set didn’t include many of the signatures for which Butrym has become known, like rosettes, knit pieces, or form-hugging ruching. Instead, the look was actually quite simple, featuring just a large, black skirt with pockets, and a strip of black fabric that wrapped around Wilde’s bust. The actress then paired the look with jewels from Irene Neuwirth, a half-up hairstyle, and a sharp cat eye.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Wilde is hardly the first to bring a bandeau to the red carpet. At the CFDA Awards last year, Zendaya wore a similar top in red with an equally dramatic skirt, courtesy of Vera Wang. At the Grammys in 2016, Taylor Swift wore an orange Versace bandeau with a hot pink skirt, and at last year’s Oscars, Carey Mulligan proved the style can be dressed up with the help of some gold sequins. Basically there is hardly a red carpet that hasn’t been graced with an up-scale bandeau top. Now, the Baby2Baby Gala—which raises money to feed and clothe children of poverty in LA and around the world—can count itself among those red carpers, thanks to Wilde.