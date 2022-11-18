Olivia Wilde is ready for battle. The actress and director attended the premiere of Sarah Polley’s new film Women Talking in Beverly Hills on Thursday night wearing a gown from Gabriela Hearst’s spring/summer 2023 collection, a long black maxi with slightly belled sleeves that just brushed the top of her black leather platform boots.

But the clear star of the piece is the gold leather breastplate, molded to form a suggestive bust that does not look like it provides any actual support. The armored accent was designed asymmetrically with scalloped edges, one of which formed a sculptural wing over Wilde’s left shoulder.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wilde had her hair up in a low ponytail with a few gentle tendrils framing her face. She was wearing black eyeliner with gold shadow for extra shimmer and a nude lip, with a small pair of diamond earrings.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The look is somewhat reminiscent of Sydney Sweeney’s outfit at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London this week, where she wore a metallic bust under a black cutout dress by designer LaQuan Smith.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Along with full-length opera gloves and hooded dresses, armored breastplates are showing women’s fashion is headed in a protective direction, which is one of the themes of Polley’s work. The film Women Talking follows women living in an isolated religious community that has been visited by violence, mainly at the hands of men. It stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Frances McDormand, who also served as executive producer alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Wilde was recently seen at a her boyfriend Harry Styles’ concert at Kia Forum, accompanied by her two children, Daisy and Otis. The couple have been together since Januery 2021 after Wilde split with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, the father of her two children.