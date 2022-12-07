Olivia Wilde took the sheer dress tress to daring extremes Tuesday night at the People’s Choice Awards. So much so that we have to wonder if her Dior dress made the NBC censors nervous during the broadcast. Plucked from creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Seville-inspired resort 2023 collection, the dress features a low-cut top made out of sheer lace with only the slightest of straps holding it up.

The garment’s full length skirt too was crafted of sheer lace (far more transparent than how it was shown on the runway). It was all cinched together in the middle by Dior’s answer to Batman’s utility belt. This one features a pocket that was a nod in silhouette to the brand’s iconic saddle bag. Wilde kept the rest of the look relatively simple with only subtle hoop earrings and barely-noticeable black heels underneath.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wilde was at the event representing her film Don’t Worry Darling. It was up for three awards, including “The Drama Movie of 2022” (a title it won, and more than deserves if you also include the drama surrounding it). Meanwhiile both Harry Styles and Florence Pugh were nominated for “The Drama Movie Star of 2022” (the award went to Elvis’s Austin Butler). Interestingly, Styles was one of the most nominated people of the night. In addition to his acting nod, he was also up for six awards in the music categories.

Of course, there’s no getting around the fact that Wilde and Styles recently announced their split. Though, they say it was amicably (Styles, by the way, spent the night playing a concert in Brazil, so was understandably unavailable). This was Wilde’s second red carpet since the split. Though, the first was actually on the night the news was announced.