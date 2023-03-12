We finally made it. After so many snubs, surprises, raps, moving speeches, and awkward bits, it’s finally time for Oscars night. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th annual Academy Awards, taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. There, we will see if Everything Everywhere All At Once continues its award season run, or if Top Gun: Maverick’s popularity is enough to secure it the big win. Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett will go head-to-head once more and we’ll find out if Angela Bassett can really “do the thing” and secure Marvel’s first acting Oscar. Rihanna is set to perform (and in a surprising turn of events, Lady Gaga will too), and Halle Berry, Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne, and more will take the stage to present.

But movie’s biggest night isn’t just about the awards (at least not for us). It’s about the fashion as well. Will Cate Blanchett continue her trend of rewearing old red carpet looks? Signs point to yes. Will Ana de Armas step out at her first Academy Awards in custom Louis Vuitton. Likely. But who knows, they could surprise us and pull out a completely unexpected look. Maybe, one of our editors’ predictions for the red carpet will come true (Michelle Yeoh in Fendi couture or Michelle Williams in Sandy Liang?). Whatever the case, lets just hope we’re in for a parade of much-needed unmissable elegance. So, keep checking back here as we keep track of every dress, suit, shoe, and piece of jewelry that walks the Oscars red carpet.

Rihanna Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Alaïa with custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Moussaieff jewelry.

Lady Gaga Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cate Blanchett Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Michelle Williams Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Chanel couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Ke Huy Quan Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani with Fred Leighton jewelry and an Omega watch.

Nicole Kidman Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In custom Giorgio Armani Privé with Harry Winston jewelry and an Omega watch.

Jessica Chastain Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Gucci.

Michelle Yeoh Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Dior haute couture with Moussaieff jewelry.

Rooney Mara Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Austin Butler Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Paul Mescal Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Gucci with Cartier jewelry.

Pedro Pascal Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Zegna.

Ana de Armas Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Janelle Monáe Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Vera Wang with Reza jewelry.

Paul Dano Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Florence Pugh Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Valentino couture with Tiffany jewels.

Angela Bassett Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Moschino with Sarah Flint heels.

Cara Delevingne Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Elie Saab couture.

Jonathan Majors Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Stephanie Hsu Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Valentino with Cartier jewelry.

Halle Bailey Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with De Beers jewelry.

Kate Hudson Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

Jenny Slate Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Gismondi 1754 jewels.

Salma Hayek Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Gucci.

Zoe Saldana Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Fendi couture with Cartier jewelry.

Brendan Fraser Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani with Platt Boutique jewelry and an Omega watch.

Emily Blunt Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Valentino with Chopard jewelry.

Hong Chau Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In custom Prada with a Panerai watch.

Jamie Lee Curtis Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Mindy Kaling Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In custom Vera Wang with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Elizabeth Olsen Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) In Givenchy with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Cartier jewelry.

Tems Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Lever Couture.

Olivia De Jonge Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Ariana DeBose Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Versace with De Beers jewelry and an Omega watch.

Elizabeth Banks Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Allison Williams Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli couture with Fred Leighton jewels.

Andrew Garfield Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Fendi with an Omega watch.

Michael B. Jordan Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Sandra Oh Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli couture with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Jennifer Connelly Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Miles Teller Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane with Fred Leighton jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Halle Berry Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph.

Malala Yousafzai Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren Collection and jewelry from Fred Leighton and Santi.

James Hong Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Rodarte with Chopard jewelry.

Ava DuVernay Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Andie MacDowell Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keoghan is in Louis Vuitton with an Omega watch.

Rainey Qualley Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Idris in Gucci. Sabrina in Stella McCartney.

Olmo Teodoro Cuarón, Alfonso Cuarón, and Tess Bu Cuarón Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Alfonso Cuarón in Brunello Cucinelli.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Lenny Kravitz Mike Coppola/Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre In Saint Laurent with Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.

Samuel L. Jackson Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Jon Cho Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Sarah Polley Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with a Tyler Ellis bag, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Winnie Harlow Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In vintage Giorgio Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2005.

Riz Ahmed Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Prada with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Gabriel LaBelle Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Berluti and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Dwayne Johnson Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with a Tag Heuer watch.

Monica Barbaro Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Elie Saab with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Lukas Dhont Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In custom Prada.

Danai Gurira Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Jason Wu.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Sofia Carson Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage In Giambattista Valli with Chopard jewelry.

Lorenzo Zurzolo Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Gucci.

Vanessa Hudgens Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In vintage Chanel.

Danny Ramirez Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Dior Men with an Omega watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Shirley Kurata Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kerry Condon Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Atelier Versace with Christian Louboutin heels.

Ashley Graham Mike Coppola/Getty Images In custom Alberta Ferretti with Pandora jewelry.

Laverne Cox Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In custom Vera Wang with jewelry from Hanut Singh and David Webb.

Questlove Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Adeam with Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.

Fan Bingbing Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards In Tony Ward couture.

Deepika Padukone Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage In Louis Vuitton and Cartier jewelry.

Jay Ellis Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Fendi with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Harvey Guillén Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage In Christian Siriano with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Greg Tarzan Davis Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Givenchy.

Dolly De Leon Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Vex gloves, Manolo Blahnik heels, and jewelry from Chris Habana and Vitaly.

Sigourney Weaver Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Givenchy with Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Lanvin with jewelry from Briony Raymond, Nikos Koulis, and Oui.

Lily Singh Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christiano Siriano.

Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kotsur is wearing an Omega watch.

Lauren Ridloff Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Elie Saab.

Bill Nighy Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Diane Warren Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Eva Longoria Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad couture with Chopard jewelry.

Marlee Matlin Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with a Roger Vivier bag and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Alice Rohrwacher Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mario Lopez Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Reece Feldman Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Dickson Lim with an Omega watch.

Kelly Ripa Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kelvin Harrison Jr. Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Men with Christian Louboutin shoes.