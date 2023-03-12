AWARDS SEASON

Every Look From the Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Michelle Yeoh in Dior haute couture with Moussaieff jewelry.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

We finally made it. After so many snubs, surprises, raps, moving speeches, and awkward bits, it’s finally time for Oscars night. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th annual Academy Awards, taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. There, we will see if Everything Everywhere All At Once continues its award season run, or if Top Gun: Maverick’s popularity is enough to secure it the big win. Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett will go head-to-head once more and we’ll find out if Angela Bassett can really “do the thing” and secure Marvel’s first acting Oscar. Rihanna is set to perform (and in a surprising turn of events, Lady Gaga will too), and Halle Berry, Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne, and more will take the stage to present.

But movie’s biggest night isn’t just about the awards (at least not for us). It’s about the fashion as well. Will Cate Blanchett continue her trend of rewearing old red carpet looks? Signs point to yes. Will Ana de Armas step out at her first Academy Awards in custom Louis Vuitton. Likely. But who knows, they could surprise us and pull out a completely unexpected look. Maybe, one of our editors’ predictions for the red carpet will come true (Michelle Yeoh in Fendi couture or Michelle Williams in Sandy Liang?). Whatever the case, lets just hope we’re in for a parade of much-needed unmissable elegance. So, keep checking back here as we keep track of every dress, suit, shoe, and piece of jewelry that walks the Oscars red carpet.

Rihanna
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Alaïa with custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Moussaieff jewelry.

Lady Gaga
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Cate Blanchett
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Michelle Williams
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Chanel couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Ke Huy Quan
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani with Fred Leighton jewelry and an Omega watch.

Nicole Kidman
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In custom Giorgio Armani Privé with Harry Winston jewelry and an Omega watch.

Jessica Chastain
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Michelle Yeoh
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dior haute couture with Moussaieff jewelry.

Rooney Mara
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Austin Butler
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Paul Mescal
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Gucci with Cartier jewelry.

Pedro Pascal
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Zegna.

Ana de Armas
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Janelle Monáe
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Vera Wang with Reza jewelry.

Paul Dano
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Valentino couture with Tiffany jewels.

Angela Bassett
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Moschino with Sarah Flint heels.

Cara Delevingne
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Elie Saab couture.

Jonathan Majors
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Stephanie Hsu
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Valentino with Cartier jewelry.

Halle Bailey
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with De Beers jewelry.

Kate Hudson
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

Jenny Slate
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Gismondi 1754 jewels.

Salma Hayek
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Zoe Saldana
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Fendi couture with Cartier jewelry.

Brendan Fraser
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani with Platt Boutique jewelry and an Omega watch.

Emily Blunt
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry.

Hong Chau
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In custom Prada with a Panerai watch.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Mindy Kaling
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In custom Vera Wang with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Elizabeth Olsen
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

In Givenchy with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Cartier jewelry.

Tems
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Lever Couture.

Olivia De Jonge
Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Ariana DeBose
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Versace with De Beers jewelry and an Omega watch.

Elizabeth Banks
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Allison Williams
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli couture with Fred Leighton jewels.

Andrew Garfield
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Fendi with an Omega watch.

Michael B. Jordan
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Sandra Oh
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli couture with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Jennifer Connelly
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Miles Teller
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane with Fred Leighton jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Halle Berry
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph.

Malala Yousafzai
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren Collection and jewelry from Fred Leighton and Santi.

James Hong
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Jessie Buckley
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Rodarte with Chopard jewelry.

Ava DuVernay
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Andie MacDowell
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keoghan is in Louis Vuitton with an Omega watch.

Rainey Qualley
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris in Gucci. Sabrina in Stella McCartney.

Olmo Teodoro Cuarón, Alfonso Cuarón, and Tess Bu Cuarón
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alfonso Cuarón in Brunello Cucinelli.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Andrea Riseborough
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Lenny Kravitz
Mike Coppola/Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre

In Saint Laurent with Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.

Samuel L. Jackson
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Jon Cho
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Sarah Polley
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with a Tyler Ellis bag, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Winnie Harlow
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In vintage Giorgio Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2005.

Riz Ahmed
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Prada with a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Gabriel LaBelle
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Berluti and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Dwayne Johnson
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with a Tag Heuer watch.

Monica Barbaro
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Elie Saab with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.

Lukas Dhont
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In custom Prada.

Danai Gurira
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Jason Wu.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Sofia Carson
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

In Giambattista Valli with Chopard jewelry.

Lorenzo Zurzolo
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Gucci.

Vanessa Hudgens
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In vintage Chanel.

Danny Ramirez
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Dior Men with an Omega watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Shirley Kurata
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kerry Condon
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace with Christian Louboutin heels.

Ashley Graham
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In custom Alberta Ferretti with Pandora jewelry.

Laverne Cox
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Vera Wang with jewelry from Hanut Singh and David Webb.

Questlove
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Adeam with Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.

Fan Bingbing
Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards

In Tony Ward couture.

Deepika Padukone
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton and Cartier jewelry.

Jay Ellis
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In Fendi with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Harvey Guillén
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

In Christian Siriano with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Greg Tarzan Davis
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Dolly De Leon
Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Vex gloves, Manolo Blahnik heels, and jewelry from Chris Habana and Vitaly.

Sigourney Weaver
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Givenchy with Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Lanvin with jewelry from Briony Raymond, Nikos Koulis, and Oui.

Lily Singh
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christiano Siriano.

Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kotsur is wearing an Omega watch.

Lauren Ridloff
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Elie Saab.

Bill Nighy
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Diane Warren
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad couture with Chopard jewelry.

Marlee Matlin
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with a Roger Vivier bag and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Alice Rohrwacher
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mario Lopez
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Reece Feldman
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Dickson Lim with an Omega watch.

Kelly Ripa
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Men with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Keith Urban
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.