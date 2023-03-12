We finally made it. After so many
snubs, surprises, raps, moving speeches, and awkward bits, it’s finally time for Oscars night. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th annual Academy Awards, taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. There, we will see if Everything Everywhere All At Once continues its award season run, or if Top Gun: Maverick’s popularity is enough to secure it the big win. Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett will go head-to-head once more and we’ll find out if Angela Bassett can really “do the thing” and secure Marvel’s first acting Oscar. Rihanna is set to perform (and in a surprising turn of events, Lady Gaga will too), and Halle Berry, Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne, and more will take the stage to present.
But movie’s biggest night isn’t just about the awards (at least not for us). It’s about the fashion as well. Will Cate Blanchett continue her trend of
rewearing old red carpet looks? Signs point to yes. Will Ana de Armas step out at her first Academy Awards in custom Louis Vuitton. Likely. But who knows, they could surprise us and pull out a completely unexpected look. Maybe, one of our editors’ predictions for the red carpet will come true (Michelle Yeoh in Fendi couture or Michelle Williams in Sandy Liang?). Whatever the case, lets just hope we’re in for a parade of much-needed unmissable elegance. So, keep checking back here as we keep track of every dress, suit, shoe, and piece of jewelry that walks the Oscars red carpet. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Alaïa with custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Moussaieff jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In custom Louis Vuitton with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Chanel couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
In Giorgio Armani with Fred Leighton jewelry and an Omega watch.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In custom Giorgio Armani Privé with Harry Winston jewelry and an Omega watch.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Dior haute couture with Moussaieff jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Gucci with Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
In Vera Wang with Reza jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Valentino couture with Tiffany jewels.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Moschino with Sarah Flint heels.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Valentino with Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana with De Beers jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Fendi couture with Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Giorgio Armani with Platt Boutique jewelry and an Omega watch.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Valentino with Chopard jewelry.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
In custom Prada with a Panerai watch.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In custom Vera Wang with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
In Givenchy with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Versace with De Beers jewelry and an Omega watch.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Giambattista Valli couture with Fred Leighton jewels.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
In Fendi with an Omega watch.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Giambattista Valli couture with Briony Raymond jewelry.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
In Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane with Fred Leighton jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Ralph Lauren Collection and jewelry from Fred Leighton and Santi.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Rodarte with Chopard jewelry.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Keoghan is in Louis Vuitton with an Omega watch.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Idris in Gucci. Sabrina in Stella McCartney.
Olmo Teodoro Cuarón, Alfonso Cuarón, and Tess Bu Cuarón
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Alfonso Cuarón in Brunello Cucinelli.
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Mike Coppola/Courtesy of Jaeger-LeCoultre
In Saint Laurent with Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Saint Laurent with a Tyler Ellis bag, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
In vintage Giorgio Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2005.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Prada with a Vacheron Constantin watch.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Berluti and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana with a Tag Heuer watch.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Elie Saab with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
In Giambattista Valli with Chopard jewelry.
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Dior Men with an Omega watch and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Atelier Versace with Christian Louboutin heels.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In custom Alberta Ferretti with Pandora jewelry.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
In custom Vera Wang with jewelry from Hanut Singh and David Webb.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Adeam with Christian Louboutin shoes and an Omega watch.
Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
In Louis Vuitton and Cartier jewelry.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
In Fendi with Cartier jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
In Christian Siriano with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Vex gloves, Manolo Blahnik heels, and jewelry from Chris Habana and Vitaly.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Givenchy with Fernando Jorge jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Lanvin with jewelry from Briony Raymond, Nikos Koulis, and Oui.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Deanne Bray and Troy Kotsur
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kotsur is wearing an Omega watch.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Zuhair Murad couture with Chopard jewelry.
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
In Dolce & Gabbana with a Roger Vivier bag and Briony Raymond jewelry.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
In Dickson Lim with an Omega watch.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Dior Men with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images