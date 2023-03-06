Why did we ever stop playing with dolls? There’s an obvious answer here, of course—we grew up, and many of us who spent our childhood days alone in a room dressing and undressing Barbies followed that passion right into the world of fashion. Just like in your bedroom as a kid, you’re still surrounded by options—the velcro closure of the doll’s clothes have just been replaced by the golden buttons on a couture dress. Of course, the clothes in runway presentations are much less material than Barbie’s apron—but that’s where your imagination and sense of dress-up fantasy needs to kick in. While watching a brand present its latest collection, many make mental notes of the pieces they would love to own—but if you’re anything like us, you’re also thinking about what you’d love to see your favorite celebrity wearing from the show. So, the W team decided to tap into our inner child and let our imagination run free. The prompt: If you could dress the Oscar nominees in any look from a recent season (couture, ready-to-wear, and menswear all included), what would you choose? Unsurprisingly, we went wild with ideas. And while none of us fancy ourselves to be celebrity stylists, who knows? Maybe one of these looks will materialize next Sunday night.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett’s red carpet record is impeccable. We hardly think she needs help selecting an outfit. In fact, we’d rather be delighted by the surprise. But if the character she’s nominated for playing—problematic menswear icon Lydia Tár—needs help dressing for the red carpet, we can offer some suggestions. It’s particularly easy this couture season: Dior had several iterations of elegant suiting from which to chose; a few of the looks at Haider Ackermann’s take on Gaultier seemed as if they were literally designed with the powerful female conductor in mind, and the menswear at the Valentino show—which counted conductor wunderkind Lorenzo Viotti among its front row—struck that perfect Tár-core balance between feminine and masculine. Blanchett herself has seemed to channel Tár’s style throughout the film’s promotion. If she opts to one final time, she has plenty of options. —Kyle Munzenrieder, Senior News Editor

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attended Armani Privé’s couture show in Paris last month, so I think it’s safe to say she was likely scouting Oscar gowns while sitting front row. Yeoh would look statuesque on the red carpet in this embellished column dress from the collection. The gown’s halter top neckline will highlight her perfectly toned arms and shoulders. Or perhaps, Yeoh will opt for one of Kim Jones’s elegant gowns from his recent Fendi couture collection, like this reworked metallic lace slip dress. There are also Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli creations, like this structured embellished peplum gown. —Nora Milch, Fashion Director

Angela Bassett

I honestly struggled to find a look for Angela Bassett, something that truly encompasses the regal energy she gives off. And considering she’s nominated for playing a royal, it seems necessary that her Oscars look be worthy of Queen Romanda. Luckily, Stéphane Rolland delivered in the form of his most recent couture show. There are a handful of looks I think would do Bassett justice, but the gold collared number is the one that really caught my eye. Plus, the giant cuffs and choker necklace would match her trophy perfectly—and if she doesn’t win, she will have enough sparkle to get her through the rest of the evening.

If, however, Bassett, wants to go for something a little less in-your-face, I think look 87 from the Valentino couture show is the way to go. Get rid of the little black shorts and instead add a shirt in the same eggshell-colored fabric and Bassett will no doubt be the belle of the ball.

Because a queen deserves options, I would be remiss not to include look 29 from Haider Ackermann’s couture show for Jean Paul Gaultier, a beautiful structural piece in a royal purple hue that I have no doubt Bassett would be able to pull off. —Carolyn Twersky, Staff Writer

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is a Louis Vuitton girl, so likely she will show up to the awards in a custom look from Nicolas Ghesquière. If, for some reason, she decides to go for something completely different, may I suggest this paillette-covered confection from Valentino? It has shades of LV, so she would likely feel comfortable in it, and the increasing size of the appliqués adds a bit of whimsy I believe De Armas could pull off. She could also decide to do a complete 180 and wear a suit to her first Oscars. If that’s the case, the royal purple set from Pamella Rolland is absolutely the one. Speaking of Rolland, in my opinion, look 5 from her recent show was made for De Armas. She would look like the night sky in this abstract, sequin-covered dress, with just enough skin poking out to keep it from looking matronly. —C.T.

Like de Armas, Williams usually sticks to her Vuitton, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun picking out other looks for her. Personally, I love when Williams goes bold with color, so this colorblocked dress from Wes Gordon’s recent collection for Carolina Herrera definitely caught my eye. I would also absolutely die if Williams gave Sandy Liang her Oscars moment and wore the closing look from her recent show. The long-sleeved dress with the bow and rose detail on the front screams Williams, and it would be completely unexpected. If she wants some sparkle on her big night, though, the shimmering gold dress from Stéphane Rolland’s spring 2023 collection is a great choice: it’s simple and elegant, but the embellished ombré detail on the arms keeps it interesting. Maybe it’s the Oscar statuette, but there’s something about the Academy Awards that makes me want to put every attendee in gold. —C.T.

Stephanie Hsu usually opts to look like a princess on the red carpet in very traditionally feminine gowns, adding just a touch of edge on occasion in the form of a leather harness or some unexpected texture. For the Oscars, though, I would love to dial up that touch to the max and put Hsu in a dress that really embodies Jobu Tupaki, as it was the actress’ impeccable portrayal of that character which led to her Oscar nomination. Luckily, clown collars were prolific this past couture season, and many pieces evoke the all white “everything bagel” look Hsu wears in the film. I would love to see her in look 31 from the Armani Privé collection. It’s fun and whimsical, but not too risky, thanks to the simple silhouette and singular pattern. Before Kristen Stewart wore it to the Berlin Film Festival, I would have also vouched for look 48 from Chanel (ditch the bowtie, but I could be convinced to keep the hat). The exaggerated, ruffled skirt and embroidered suspenders allow it to walk that line between feminine and whimsy, which Hsu seems to favor. If the actress really wants to make a statement, though, she should wear look 25 from Giambattista Valli. I’m pretty sure the Daniels would have put this dress in the movie if it existed during the time of production. So Hsu, now is your chance to make this ostrich feather fantasy part of the Everything Everywhere All At Once universe. —C.T.

Danielle Deadwyler

Although she sadly wasn’t nominated for an Oscar, if she still attends, the incredible Danielle Deadwyler should wear this impossibly chic Alaïa. When I first saw this dress I hoped someone special would wear it on the red carpet. To me, it’s the perfect, understated Oscar moment. —Sara Moonves, Editor-in-Chief

Rihanna

There is no one else—and I really mean no one else—who could pull off this look from the Viktor & Rolf couture show quite like Oscar nominee Rihanna. We always need a fashion risk-taker on the red carpet! —Faith Brown, Social Media Editor

Tems

Temilade Openiyi (better known by her musical moniker, Tems,) may not be a red carpet regular yet, but her 2022 was full of memorable moments—taking home the Favorite Hip-Hop Song prize at the American Music Awards and the BET Award for Best Collaboration among them. Meanwhile, having a stellar red carpet fashion sense is just one more accolade she deserves. Tems has a predisposition for chic, form-fitting black gowns, but can also experiment with vibrant colors and exotic prints. Considering she’s nominated at this year’s Oscars alongside Queen Rihanna, she has to come correct—why not Schiaparelli? Look 14 from the house’s couture show is a black frock that hugs the body perfectly. Right up her alley. Plus, the addition of sequin-covered ribbons running along the front of the dress says, “I’m here, and I know you see me.” But of course, Michelle Yeoh wore it to the SAG Awards on Sunday night, so it’s off the table.

That said, I’m a sucker for sequins and shine, so Armani Privé’s look 43 would be a moment for Tems as well. This floor-length, black sequined gown with a sheer-sequined bustier is adorned with gemstone-like sequins along the neckline. And finally, the dress that may be furthest from her traditional style: Valentino Look 81. This black and pink-sequined peplum gown creates an image of vintage Hollywood glamor that’s accentuated by pink opera-length gloves, and a cream bow on the shoulder. In that gown, she’d be a sight to behold, don’t you agree? —Amir La Sure, Lead Accessories Assistant

Paul Mescal

When it comes to the Oscars, I think chic and simple is the way to go, especially with menswear. Paul Mescal is fairly new to the red carpet scene and has already tried out a few different looks in his past appearances, so I think the Oscars will be his time to shine. I would love to see him looking elegant and beautifully dressed, classic and well-tailored. The first choice that comes to mind is Prada. Men truly can’t go wrong with a Prada suit, one like this perfect, double-breasted number from the Italian label’s spring 2023 men’s runway show.

Next up on my prediction list is Saint Laurent. There’s something so fresh about this collection that still feels like classic Hollywood. Look 28, (with a shirt, of course,) would be a true stunner on Mr. Mescal.

Last but not least, I am going with an Alexander McQueen look. Paul likes to take risks. Every time we see him, he brings a slight edge—so if he wants to go that route for the Oscars, McQueen might be his choice. —Jenna Wojciechowski, Senior Fashion Market Editor

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan proved he could pull off a nontraditional neckline when he wore a pale blue Louis Vuitton suit with a knotted collar shirt detail to the Golden Globes. So for the Oscars, it’s only fitting that the Banshees of Inisherin star (and Best Supporting Actor nominee) dial up the drama with an exaggerated bow blouse from Saint Laurent (like the one Eddie Redmayne wore to the SAG Awards) or a suit with a regal sash from Maximilian Davis’s debut collection for Ferragamo. —Katie Connor, Executive Digital Director