Last night, Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson turned The Naked Gun premiere into a full-on family affair. Anderson and Neeson, who star as femme fatale Beth Davenport and detective Frank Drebin Jr. in the spoof reboot, stepped out to the film’s New York debut with the support of their respective two sons.

Anderson, wearing a custom Thom Browne dress, was joined by her children, Dylan Jagger, 27, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 29. Continuing her streak of vintage-inspired press dressing, her dress featured a modest boatneck silhouette, a floor-skimming flare skirt, and an elegant bustle detail at the back. Dylan and Brandon, whom Anderson shares with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, opted for a brown suit and a white button down, respectively.

Neeson, meanwhile, complemented his co-star’s embrace of timeless fashion codes by wearing a crisp dress shirt paired with a gray suit. His sons Daniel, 28, and Micheál Neeson, 30, whom he welcomed with his late wife, Natasha Richardson, chose casual looks for the premiere.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prior to The Naked Gun’s theatrical release, Anderson and Neeson have been hitting the pavement hard over the past few weeks. The duo attended premieres in London and Berlin together, and Anderson in particular has been pulling out all the stops on the fashion front. Like last night, the actor has taken a preference to old Hollywood-inspired dressing. She’s worn everything from demure monochrome looks by Akris and Willy Chavarria as well as a backless Ferragamo dress paired with a cheetah print pillbox hat. The latter outfit recalled the vintage glamour of stars like Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn.

And with their sons by their sides yesterday, Anderson and Neeson brought an even more personal note to their press tour.