The Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2027

We did it. We made it to Paris Fashion Week. Celine Dion has held down the city over the past few weeks with her residency while the fashion set traveled through New York, London, and Milan. Finally, we have reached the pinnacle of the tour. With Dion’s soaring vocals as the backdrop, Paris Fashion Week is here to present the newest collections from the top French brands.

The spring/summer 2027 season in Paris features 68 shows and 34 presentations, including two designer debuts. Those will come from Courrèges, with its new artistic director, Drew Henry; and Carven’s new design director, Kai Nesselrath. There are also some returns to the calendar, including Maison Margiela, Sacai, and Christopher Esber, which all took last season off. Valentino, which showed its fall 2026 collection in Paris, is returning to the city of light for spring 2027. And Telfar, which last traveled to the French capital in 2019 for its first runway show there, comes back to Paris for spring 2027 (live-streaming, of course, for the New Yorkers back home at Barclays Center in Brooklyn).

Of course, we will see newness from Dior, Balenciaga, Mugler, Loewe, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Chanel. Alaïa, which is currently between head designers following Pieter Mulier’s departure for Versace earlier this year, is eschewing a runway show and will deliver a collection designed by the brand’s studio during two intimate presentations.

LVMH Prize alum will be well represented. Winners from 2026 and 2024 (Julie Kegels and Hodakova, respectively) both present on September 28. Satoshi Kuwata, who took home the prize in 2023, is showing a collection in collaboration with French outdoor brand Aigle, while 2024 semi-finalist Fidan Novruzova is on the calendar for the first time.

Givenchy, Dries Van Noten, Celine, Matières Fécales, Miu Miu, and more brands will round out the schedule, which comes to a close on October 6 with a collection from Nicolas Ghesquière at Louis Vuitton. But there’s so much to see before we get there, and you aren’t going to want to miss a minute of it. So keep checking back here as we stay updated on the best moments from the final stop of fashion month.

Julie Kegels Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images

Julie Kegels Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images

Julie Kegels Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images