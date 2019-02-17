More than two decades after Paris Hilton first started to regularly pop up in Page Six items for dancing on some of New York City’s finest nightclub tables, her particular influence is as strong as ever. Not only does she still regularly pop up as a special guest model on fashion runways, but her taste seems to inform the mood boards of even the show she’s not invited to. It seems that to some young designers, Hilton’s infamous slinky, silver 21st birthday mini-dress is every bit as important as a fashion touchstone as Dior’s New Look. Indeed, the hotel heiress did seem to invent the style code for going out for an entire generation of admirers, whether they be attempting to join her in the VIP section in Las Vegas or just living their best life after hours at the local Applebee’s. Below, here are some of Hilton’s most iconic party looks.

Getty Images Hilton joined her then-boyfriend, Edward Furlong, in the early aughts while wearing an animal print skirt, diamond belly chain, and a black tube top.

Getty Images Hilton greeted photographers outside of a Los Angeles club in this vibrant look complete with rose-tinted shades and matching arm warmers.

Getty Images The socialite tapped into her grunge side to attend a party at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City in 2001.

Getty Images The title of this particular soiree? Wet Hot American Summer Party. Hilton embodied every bit of those six words in this neon pink catsuit and black boots.

Getty Images Sister, sister. Nicky and Paris Hilton looked like the perfect pair as they stepped out to the Sean John collection fashion show in 2001.

Getty Images While Nicky opted for a matching red skirt set, Paris looked as good as gold in a shimmery dress and statement necklace during an Elle Magazine bash.

Getty Images A leather corset and mini skirt for MTV’s 20th Anniversary Party.

The Hilton sisters slipped into matching satin gowns to attend the VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards in 2001.

Getty Images A little bit of good ‘ol Americana to attend the launch of Francois Nars’ book, Makeup Your Mind.

Getty Images Hilton was doing Barbiecore before it was cool.

Getty Images A friend seemed to approve of Hilton’s outfit during a New York Fashion Week.

Getty Images Hilton debuted this show-stopping blue and rhinestone number for 21st Birthday party held at Studio 54 in New York City.

Getty Images Hilton’s birthday looks are always some of her best—in 2022, she opted for a sheer mini dress, tiara, and sandal heels.

Getty Images Hilton signed autographs outside The Lounge club in West Hollywood while wearing a lace-up tank top and denim mini skirt.

Getty Images The socialite stepped out to a Dior event while wearing this plunging pink dress that she matched with silver heels.

Getty Images Hilton partied the night away in a tutu-style mini dress.

Getty Images Hilton cut a stylish figure in this white suit set as she stepped out to the premiere party of The Simple Life with her co-star, Nicole Richie.

Getty Images Major ’00s energy with her razor flip phone and fitted tank top.

Getty Images Hilton opted for a stringy tank top and matching skirt for a Def Jam VMA After Party.

Getty Images Hilton looked like the perfect princess to attend InStyle’s Golden Globe Awards after party.

Richie and Hilton channeled their best early aughts fashion an NBA party.

Getty Images The socialite matched a satin slip dress with a cowboy hat during a West Hollywood party.

Getty Images Of course, even Hilton’s named tag was blinged-out.

Getty Images The infamous sparkly birthday dress that has since inspired many a fashion girl.

Getty Images Skirt sets were a major cornerstone of Hilton’s early aughts party style—here, she paired a champagne-colored number with a matching bag and sandal heels.

Getty Images Hilton arrived to an SNL after party with the ultimate early aughts accessory: her teacup chihuahua.

Getty Images Hilton looked like the perfect bombshell in this cherry red bandage dress for a Tatler Magazine party in 2005.

Getty Images Hilton joined Kylie Bax and Jonathan Cheban during a birthday fête in New York City.

Getty Images Hilton looked regal in a silver gala gown, fur stole, and blinding diamonds.

Getty Images Hilton looked pretty in pink as she stepped out to a party with Doug Reinhardt.

Getty Images Hilton went full on raver for a 2018 Halloween bash.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images A riff on her iconic sequined dress for Miley Cyrus’ New Years Eve party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The star looked as chic as ever for GQ’s Men of the Year party in 2023.