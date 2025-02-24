Paris Hilton’s birthday inspiration? Herself, of course. For her star-studded 44th birthday celebration in Los Angeles over the weekend, the socialite updated an iconic Y2K halter dress that she wore way back in 2002.

Hilton’s dress, courtesy of The Blonds, mirrored the design of the crystalized Julien Mcdonald frock she made famous to celebrate her 21st birthday. Hilton’s latest dress featured strips of multi-color fabric in pink and purple intermixed with sheer paneling. Off-the-shoulder sleeves in bright pink and thigh-high boots completed her look.

Kevin Ostajewski

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Hilton’s birthday parties are always a spectacle and this year was no different. The White Lotus stars Sydney Sweeney and Lisa (Lukas Gage was also there) dressed up in blush pink mini dresses to pose for photos with Hilton. Sweeney, who called Hilton the “Queen of fun” later on Instagram, opted for a Oscar de la Renta party dress that featured 3D floral embroidery. Lisa went with a fitted mini dress and silver sandals.

@parishilton

Also getting in on the unofficial dress code of bright pinks was Anya Taylor-Joy danced the night away in a floor-length animal print look with a cut-out backside. She joined Sweeney and Outer Banks actor Madelyn Cline in a Paris-branded ball pit. Other guests like Jessica Alba, Julia Fox (still in the Willy Chavarria for Adidas jumpsuit she wore on the red carpet of the Independent Spirt Awards), and Cara Delevingne opted for all-black outfits.

@parishilton

Molly Shannon also showed up for the fête as did influencers Bella Thorne and Dylan Mulvaney, The White Lotus producer David Bernard, Sia, and venture capitalist Bryan Johnson. Snoop Dog, dressed in a red tracksuit, sang Hilton (who he called his “homegirl for years”) Happy Birthday to round out the evening.

“Icons Only for the best party of the year!” Hilton wrote on Instagram. “I felt so loved celebrating my birthday with so many friends last night! Thank you to everyone for showing up and #Sliving with me! Love you all! Can’t wait for the next one!”