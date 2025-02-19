No journey back through the era of Y2K fashion would be complete without highlighting the closet of Paris Hilton. From her bejeweled tracksuits to her cadre of slogan tees, the socialite practically defined aughts style—and these days, everyone is itching to dress like her. Lucky for them, Hilton just put dozens of pieces from her very famous wardrobe up for sale.

Today, The Simple Life star announced that she’s auctioning nearly 100 pieces from her wardrobe in collaboration with the pre-loved luxury destination, Vestiaire Collective. Net proceeds from the sale will benefit Hilton’s nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, and their efforts to support relief for the Los Angeles wildfires.

Among the items featured in the closet sale are the very best of Hilton’s most famous 2000s outfits. There are some black Juicy Couture lounge pants with “Juicy” rhinestoned on the bum and a matching set in purple velour, both priced at $315, up for grabs. Hilton once said in an interview that she owns around 100 Juicy sets “in every color” which probably explains why she’s willing to do away with a few for a good cause.

Hilton’s black Juicy Couture track pants, which she’s seen wearing here in 2012, are a hero item of her aughts wardrobe. Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also listed is a vintage Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton bag with studs in the “Chrissie” style. The French brand recently re-released the beloved noughties collection—though owning an original that once belonged to Hilton, an icon of the era the collaboration was born in, is perhaps an even bigger flex than buying new.

Other items plucked from the aughts include a graffiti print Von Dutch puffer coat and two pairs of Jeremy Scott sneakers, similar styles of which Hilton loved to wear on the red carpet during the turn of the century.

Hilton with the Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami “Speedy.” The “Chrissie” is slightly more structured and features stud detailing at the sides and front. MB Pictures/Shutterstock

The sale isn’t just exclusive to Hilton’s Y2K style, however. There are pieces like Self-Portrait and Mugler mini dresses that Hilton wore in the mid-2010s and even some fairly recently-released accessories from the likes of Balenciaga and Versace. Max Mara also donated their 101801 wool top coat which is a favorite of both Paris and her younger sister Nicky Hilton.

“This collection is filled with personal treasures that hold so many memories,” Hilton said in a statement. “Seeing younger generations embrace Y2K fashion feels like a fun trip down memory lane (especially while we were filming our Simple Life Reunion on Peacock). Fashion is cyclical, but the energy they bring makes it all feel brand-new.”