Paris Jackson & Halle Bailey Have a Corset Dress Summit

Turning up to an event in the same look as someone else is just about every celebrity’s greatest nightmare. Thankfully, Paris Jackson and Halle Bailey avoided such a fiasco last night. But still, they managed to provide their own takes on the same genre of going-out fashion: the red corset dress.

The musicians posed for a photo at a Pre-Grammy Awards event in West Hollywood which really allowed for a better look at their respective takes on the lingerie look. Jackson’s version was in keeping with her boho meets glam rock style, while Bailey’s was a more traditional take. Oh, and we can’t forget to mention the two very different shades of red—Jackson’s came in a more blush-toned color while Bailey’s featured Hailey Bieber’s favorite shade of cherry red.

Jackson’s party look was designed with a semi-sheer boned corset that flowed into a mermaid-style, high-low skirt. The layers of fabric that made up the skirt added even more of a boho chic touch to the outfit, as did the thigh-high slit. The model and singer rounded out her look with strappy black heels and layers of mismatched bracelets and rings.

Bailey continued Jackson’s corset maxi dress with a mini version of her own. The singer, who just welcomed a baby boy earlier this month, stepped out to the event in a bright red dress that she topped off with a matching oversized jacket.

Like her counterpart, Bailey’s look also featured a fitted corset bodice. But the shortened length of her piece provided a different feel than Jackson’s, more fitting for a going out moment than Jackson’s seaside chic look. The pair also styled their outfits rather differently which only helped to further underscore their respective approaches to the corset dress.

Jackson opted for minimal accessories, aside from a few bracelets and rings, and swept her ashy blonde hair into loose, tousled waves. Bailey mixed things up a bit, rounding out her look with a black mini bag, silver chandelier earrings, and platform sandal heels. The corset dress will always be a safe bet amongst celebrities, and now, we have two very different examples courtesy of Paris Jackson and Halle Bailey.