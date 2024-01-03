Sienna Miller is a mom of two! The actress has officially welcomed her second child, a girl, and her first with boyfriend Oli Green after the pair were spotted in London on January 3rd with their newborn.

Miller unveiled her second pregnancy in astonishing style. Back in September, she attended Vogue World wearing a bump-baring couture look from Schiaparelli. In a December interview with the publication, Miller detailed that she felt “more psychologically prepared” for her second pregnancy when compared to the birth of her now 11-year-old daughter Marlowe (who she shares with her ex Tom Sturridge).

“I spent so much time preparing for the birth, and absolutely no thought was given to what happens when I’d get home with a baby,” Miller said to Vogue of her first pregnancy. “At least now I’m aware of what that’s like.”