CULTURE
All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2024
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
While some celebrities prefer to keep their little ones out of the public eye, others are rather inclined to share the birth of their newborns with the world. 2023 saw the arrival of dozens of scions in the making—there was a new Kardashian-Barker named Rocky Thirteen, Serena Williams’ second daughter, and of course, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. The art of the celebrity baby announcement is also something to keep an eye on—will they go the social media route? Entirely avoid the topic? Be spotted by hoards of paparazzi and have to admit they have a child? Here, every celebrity baby of 2024 so far.