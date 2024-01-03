CULTURE

All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2024

Sienna Miller and Oli Green attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Walli...
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While some celebrities prefer to keep their little ones out of the public eye, others are rather inclined to share the birth of their newborns with the world. 2023 saw the arrival of dozens of scions in the making—there was a new Kardashian-Barker named Rocky Thirteen, Serena Williams’ second daughter, and of course, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. The art of the celebrity baby announcement is also something to keep an eye on—will they go the social media route? Entirely avoid the topic? Be spotted by hoards of paparazzi and have to admit they have a child? Here, every celebrity baby of 2024 so far.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sienna Miller is a mom of two! The actress has officially welcomed her second child, a girl, and her first with boyfriend Oli Green after the pair were spotted in London on January 3rd with their newborn.

Miller unveiled her second pregnancy in astonishing style. Back in September, she attended Vogue World wearing a bump-baring couture look from Schiaparelli. In a December interview with the publication, Miller detailed that she felt “more psychologically prepared” for her second pregnancy when compared to the birth of her now 11-year-old daughter Marlowe (who she shares with her ex Tom Sturridge).

“I spent so much time preparing for the birth, and absolutely no thought was given to what happens when I’d get home with a baby,” Miller said to Vogue of her first pregnancy. “At least now I’m aware of what that’s like.”