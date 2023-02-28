FUTURE NEPO BABIES
All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
In the days of social media, when a celebrity gives birth, they also have to figure out a way to acknowledge it publicly. Will they completely avoid the topic a la Blake Lively, or maybe immediately post the child’s face like Keke Palmer? Perhaps, they’ll hide the pregnancy entirely, in the vein of Riley Keough. There are so many options to choose from, but no matter how they go about revealing the news (or not), we’re keeping track of all the babies born in 2023. So, check back here to stay up to date on the latest bundles of joy.