In the days of social media, when a celebrity gives birth, they also have to figure out a way to acknowledge it publicly. Will they completely avoid the topic a la Blake Lively, or maybe immediately post the child’s face like Keke Palmer? Perhaps, they’ll hide the pregnancy entirely, in the vein of Riley Keough. There are so many options to choose from, but no matter how they go about revealing the news (or not), we’re keeping track of all the babies born in 2023. So, check back here to stay up to date on the latest bundles of joy.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Keke Palmer was more than happy to share her baby with the world just 48 hours after he entered it. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world,” she quoted in her Instagram post, before immediately following that up with, “I’m just playing, my baby’s face is on this slide.” And she wasn’t lying, a few clicks revealed Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson, whom the actress welcomed with her boyfriend, Darius in late February.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have yet to officially announce the birth of their fourth child, their recent Instagram post spoke volumes. On Super Bowl Sunday, Lively shared a photo with Reynolds and his mother, with no baby bump in sight, and many took that as confirmation that their child had been born. As of now, we don’t know the name or sex of their newest addition.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child together in January, following a pregnancy filled with controversy. In September 2022, a woman came forward and said she’d been speaking with the Maroon 5 singer for about a year. Levine later admitted he “used poor judgement” but “did not have an affair.”

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paris Hilton surprised the public when she posted a birth announcement on Instagram in late January. The socialite and her husband secretly welcomed a child via surrogate, but chose to not reveal the news until after his birth. Since then, Hilton has been more forthcoming with details, showing off her son’s face, and name (Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum) on Instagram.

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images We actually don’t know if Riley Keough’s daughter was born in 2023. The only reason we know the actress welcomed a child at all is because her husband spoke about it at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service.